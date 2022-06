A man died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 after he was struck struck in his wheelchair while crossing the street. Around 8 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Wildcat Drive involving a man on wheelchair and a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene and the man was found unresponsive and not breathing in the ditch area when police arrived.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO