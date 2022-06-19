Letter to the editor: Street design in Fall River, Massachusetts, and the country not friendly to drivers, pedestrians

84 Malvern Road, Brockton, MA – Single Fam, 3 Bedroom FOR SALE. Welcome Home!!! Don’t miss the opportunity to own this single family, brick ranch style home located on the WEST SIDE of Brockton. This private and well maintained property has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, central air conditioning, eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and a partially finished basement. The basement includes a large family room and two bonus rooms attached. There’s also a car garage that could be used for storage. The privacy fence yields to a nice sized back yard and is only minutes away from the highway and the West Gate Mall. Submit your BEST offers now, this beauty will not last! Sales price is negotiable, please bring your best offer!
