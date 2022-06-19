ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Letter to the editor: Street design in Fall River, Massachusetts, and the country not friendly to drivers, pedestrians

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall River/Massachusetts – “How many more avoidable accidents and injuries have to occur before something is done?. I have lived in this city for my entire life and spent a whole lot of time commuting...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Design#Ems
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River announces festivities for Fourth of July

Mayor Coogan and the City of Fall River have announced additional programming for the City of Fall River’s July Fourth fireworks display. The fireworks over the Taunton River, which will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m./9:30 p.m., will be preceded by music and food trucks at Heritage State and Bicentennial Parks.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Police find two people dead in Cumberland home

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people have died inside a home in Cumberland. Neighbors heard gunfire on Birchwood Drive and called the police. It was an emotional day for neighbors as they try to learn what happened Wednesday morning. Cumberland police responded to reports of shots fired around 6:40...
CUMBERLAND, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fall River, MA
State
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police Department receives fifth re-accreditation award

According to FRPD, today, the Fall River Police Department received its fifth re-accreditation award at a ceremony held by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission at the Andover Country Club. The department went through an on-site assessment earlier this year where 257 Mandatory Standards were reviewed. The Department is also required...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to rollover crash on I-295 in Smithfield

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a rollover crash on I-295 in Smithfield on Wednesday. The incident took place on the northbound lanes of I-295 near Exit 12B around 7:00 a.m., according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The crash was cleared around 8:00 a.m., according to RIDOT. An...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Police identify West Warwick motorcyclist injured in Route 140 crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police have identified a West Warwick motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash on Route 140 Saturday. Police said Adrian Alves, 51, was found unresponsive just before 10 p.m. near the on-ramp to Route 495 in Mansfield. He was taken by a helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.
MANSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA
NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
rinewstoday.com

Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 6-22-22 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien

Suffice to say, so far (SO FAR) no major HEAT WAVE has blown across our region yet and Thank God! Those poor folks in the Midwest and the south are melting. Last year at this time all of us in this tiny apartment nearly died from heatstroke as we were hit with an early summer heat wave in this region. It was brutal. We didn’t have the big AC in yet and honestly, I didn’t think the cat would make it. That’s how hot it was in my crib.
PROVIDENCE, RI
baystatebanner.com

84 Malvern Road, Brockton, MA – Single Fam, 3 Bedroom FOR SALE

84 Malvern Road, Brockton, MA – Single Fam, 3 Bedroom FOR SALE. Welcome Home!!! Don’t miss the opportunity to own this single family, brick ranch style home located on the WEST SIDE of Brockton. This private and well maintained property has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, central air conditioning, eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and a partially finished basement. The basement includes a large family room and two bonus rooms attached. There’s also a car garage that could be used for storage. The privacy fence yields to a nice sized back yard and is only minutes away from the highway and the West Gate Mall. Submit your BEST offers now, this beauty will not last! Sales price is negotiable, please bring your best offer!
BROCKTON, MA
Valley Breeze

After tear-down, Kip's is but a memory

PAWTUCKET – Memories, funny, sad, and everything in between, are all that are left of Kip’s Restaurant on Newport Avenue, a loss for a neighborhood that has seen too many treasures disappear, say residents. Wreckers last week made quick work of the structure at the corner of Newport...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy