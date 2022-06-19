ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr: It’s More Freeing for Football to Be the Focus

By Hikaru Kudo
Carr says going to work on focusing on just football has been more freeing this offseason.

It was a tough season for the Las Vegas Raiders last year.

With the sudden departure of Coach Jon Gruden as well as the tragedy caused by former wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, it was a very emotional and tough season as an organization.

With the Raiders having new players and a new coaching staff, quarterback Derek Carr says it’s more freeing to be able to focus on what he loves most: Football.

“Yeah, it's been freeing, more so because I just don't have to answer it,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp . “It was like, I know what they're telling me in here, but then we don't tell everybody else, and we got to talk about it in here. It’s just nice for that stuff to be out of the way so we just play football.

“I'm sure someone will want to ask something or come up with something that won't even matter in 12 months, and it'll be fine. But for the time being in the building and just answering football questions has been nice.”

Carr continued that it truly is a blessing to be able to focus on just football at work.

“Really, with everything we went through last year, I mean, tragedy and coach leaving and things like that, it was just so much," Carr said. "It's nice just to be coming to work and it's just all about football. I feel bad still for those families that have to deal with tragedy and loss and careers changing and all that kind of stuff.

"I mean, we're still all human beings. It’s hard to deal with, but when it comes to coming to work and just playing football, talking about football, it's actually been a lot of fun for me. I'm still a leader in those things, but I don’t have to put my leadership hat on and have to put the right message out there all the time when it's hard.

“It's been fun just to go to work and just grind, go out, make a mistake, learn from it, go out the next day, make it better. It's just been football. And so, it's been fun. I'm not going to lie.”

