Ashland, OH

Richland and Ashland counties offer a number of campgrounds

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRYSVILLE — With gas prices soaring past $5 a gallon and accompanying inflation, many people are opting for camping as a cheaper vacation option. According to Harvest Hosts, 51% of travelers are planning to book campgrounds this summer. Louis Andres, a park naturalist with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy...

kolomkobir.com

Comments / 2

 

morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Beacon

It’s official! Port Clinton, Oak Harbor fireworks shows are a go!

The astronomical cost of imported fireworks almost put a crimp in this year’s pyrotechnics for the Fourth of July in both Port Clinton and Oak Harbor, but citizens in both towns wouldn’t be denied their annual extravaganzas. With fund-raising efforts that ranged from raising a Mile of Dollars...
PORT CLINTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of Devonwood Road closed in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the city of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Devonwood Road from Redwood Road to Clifton. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan...
MANSFIELD, OH
Your Radio Place

Coshocton resident named first runner-up in Miss Ohio contest

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Miss Ohio Pageant was held over the weekend and the first runner-up was Madison Miller, 22, of Coshocton. Miller was Miss Northern Ohio and played a piano in the competition and became the preliminary talent winner. Elizabetta Niles of Cincinnati, was crowned the new Miss...
COSHOCTON, OH
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion seamstress at home with “heartwarming” project

GALION – A Galion seamstress is spreading joy by “sowing” it – one heart at a time. Jennifer Fried creates quilted hearts for “I Found A Quilted Heart,” a community of volunteers around the world who stitch fabric hearts, then leave them in public places to brighten the days of strangers who eventually find them.
GALION, OH
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County Sheriff Deputy honored by a local resident

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office posted a “thank you” on Facebook to recognize deputy Blake Brown who was recognized by a local family for assisting them with a private property accident. The family hand-delivered a “Thank You” to Brown who said he calmed...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Power restored to Wooster residents week after strong storms

WOOSTER, Ohio — We have great news for some residents in the Wooster area. Power has been restored to those impacted by last week’s strong storms that swept through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. “Power was restored earlier this evening in the Wooster area to the...
WOOSTER, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Food Challenges To Tackle in Ohio

Do you consider yourself to have a big appetite? Are you known for consuming large quantities of food in one sitting?. If the answer is yes, perhaps you should consider checking out these food challenges in the Buckeye State.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Galion Inquirer

Buehler’s celebrates liquor store opening

GALION — Since late last year, local residents have enjoyed the shopping convenience provided by a new supermarket in the Galion West shopping center on Portland Way — Buehler’s. On Friday, the Ohio-based, independent, employee-owned store began a new chapter, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the grand...
GALION, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine announces Pilot Program for improving resident's transportation services in four area counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that several state and local agencies are joining forces on a pilot program to make public transit in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties easier to navigate and more efficient. The new program, Mobility Ohio, will be a one-stop hub that will rely on agency coordination and next-generation software tools to allow people to conveniently schedule trips by phone or online.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s how to skip the line at Ohio BMV

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s no more need to take a number and wait in line at the BMV to renew your car’s registration and license plate tags. The Ohio BMV Express kiosks, launched in October 2021, are a self-service way to quickly renew your vehicle registration, taking an average of less than two minutes to […]
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

