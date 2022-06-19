ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Liberating Juneteenth Quotes That Pay Tribute To Our Historical Legacy

By Atiya Jordan
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Juneteenth around the corner, world-wide celebrations are underway as the spirit of the “freedom day” blooms with the spring flowers. June 19, which was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, marks the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The historical legacy...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Overwhelmed young girl cries as Kamala Harris makes surprise visit to the National Museum of African American History with Doug Emhoff and says Juneteenth is to 'celebrate the principle of freedom'

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised a group of children at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday to mark Juneteenth, where one little girl was so overwhelmed she started to cry. Harris appeared to feel bad she caused such an emotional reaction from the young girl,...
U.S. POLITICS
TODAY.com

What is Juneteenth? The history and meaning behind the holiday

Juneteenth takes place annually on June 19 and marks the true end of slavery in the United States. The holiday is officially recognized in 48 states and last year, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day a federal holiday. The holiday observes the day...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dr. Ben Carson discusses Juneteenth and the importance of teaching history

Dr. Ben Carson illustrated the significance of teaching history properly during an appearance on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." Sunday marked Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the day slaves learned about the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in 1865. In regard to the holiday, Carson emphasized its importance noting "There’s so much progress that’s been made" since that time.
POLITICS
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Liberation#Parade#Supreme Court
CNN

What is Juneteenth?

Watch the celebrations commemorating one of America’s most pivotal historical turning points.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL
UPI News

Angela Bassett: Juneteenth is 'for anyone who has felt unseen'

June 17 (UPI) -- Fox and Tubi shared a Juneteenth message from 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett on Friday. Juneteenth is Sunday with observances continuing on Monday. "My ancestors contributed to this great nation," Bassett said in the video. "Their freedoms were beginning to be open and presented in this country. Juneteenth, it's a celebratory day."
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

The growing pains that come with making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Juneteenth may be the country’s newest federal holiday, but for many Black Americans, June 19 has long been associated with homegrown community celebrations, if not at least understood as a day to symbolize freedom. “For Black folks, there has been a long tradition of commemorating Juneteenth,” said Amara Enyia,...
GALVESTON, TX
NPR

Poet Amanda Gorman celebrates the gift of Blackness for Juneteenth

On Sunday for only the second year, the U.S. as a nation celebrates the effective end of chattel slavery following the Civil War. Juneteenth is the country's newest federal holiday. But what lies beneath this day of celebration, reflection and resilience? Poet Amanda Gorman explores that in her poems, highlighting the lived experience of African Americans. And she joins me now. Welcome, Amanda.
MUSIC
