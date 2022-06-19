‘I Have a Gun:' Masked Man Corners Woman, 74, in NYC Elevator Robbery

Police are looking for a group of men wanted in four Staten Island burglaries this month, including three in a single day, authorities said Wednesday. The pattern dates back to Sunday, June 12, when the NYPD says the group started their spree around 3 a.m. at a home on Ottavio Promenade and Page Avenue. Two of the suspects walked into the backyard through an open gate, but they left when they found the backdoor of the house locked, authorities said.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO