Brooklyn, NY

‘I Have a Gun:' Masked Man Corners Woman, 74, in NYC Elevator Robbery

NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornered in the elevator of a Brooklyn building last week, police say a 74-year-old woman was robbed by a masked man who threatened to kill her. The victim...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Guest
3d ago

The faces of these thugs is clear enough to make an arrest very soon. That's if the police is doing it's Job

