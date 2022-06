ST. LOUIS — Our team has been covering this problem for years, record numbers of catalytic converters stolen from cars. But what's being done about it?. Thieves have it down to a science. Someone parks, goes underneath a car and does the cutting. In under a minute, the thief is back on the road with a stolen catalytic converter. The device helps with emissions. It contains valuable metals that can be melted down and sold for thousands of dollars.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO