It’s a Garden Party (group show) at The Cove June 24-25

Dive into the world of animals! In this summer camp, students will explore animal patterns, textures, ecosystems, and habitats as they use a variety of media in their artmaking. Campers will experiment with watercolor, clay, colored pencils, sand, feathers, paper, and more as they focus on the expression and aesthetic of an animal of their choice. On the last day of camp, students will have the opportunity to showcase their artwork that they created throughout the week. Art meets curiosity and science in this fun-filled summer camp! https://artroomfw.org/classes-workshops/f2f-classes/animals-around-the-world-summer-camp.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO