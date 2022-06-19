ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

It’s a Garden Party (group show) at The Cove June 24-25

By webmaster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis exhibit curated by Darby LaGrave offers a fresh bouquet of artists inspired by the...

5-Day Summer Camp: Animals Around the World

Dive into the world of animals! In this summer camp, students will explore animal patterns, textures, ecosystems, and habitats as they use a variety of media in their artmaking. Campers will experiment with watercolor, clay, colored pencils, sand, feathers, paper, and more as they focus on the expression and aesthetic of an animal of their choice. On the last day of camp, students will have the opportunity to showcase their artwork that they created throughout the week. Art meets curiosity and science in this fun-filled summer camp! https://artroomfw.org/classes-workshops/f2f-classes/animals-around-the-world-summer-camp.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mattito’s enjoying warm welcome to Flower Mound

The new Mattito’s restaurant opened about a month ago in Flower Mound and has been busy ever since. “The reception from everybody in town has really been fabulous,” said Jeff Frankel, founder and owner of Mattito’s. “There were a couple quiet days early on, but boy, it caught on quickly after that … We really appreciate everybody in Flower Mound making us feel extremely welcome.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Observer

Dayne's Craft Barbecue is On the Move, Headed Home

Fans of Lola’s Trailer Park in Fort Worth and its side-hustle barbecue pop-up, Dayne's Craft Barbecue, have received two bits of bad news recently. Not only is the popular live music bar relocating, but the pair are splitting up (albeit amicably). No worries though; both will reopen soon. Dayne’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Wedding venue owner’s job is a labor of love

Argyle resident Sherrill Naomi Niederer admits she didn’t know what to expect when she opened a small wedding and events venue in Justin 20 years ago. At the time, she and her husband, Don, were new empty-nesters, and Naomi felt helping young couples start the next chapter in their lives would be a fun way to spend her weekends — at least for the next 10 or so years.
JUSTIN, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Here are the top spots around Dallas to find chocolate eclairs

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are moments in a person’s life that stick with them throughout the time they’re alive on earth, learning how to ride a bike, graduating school, getting married, having kids and the first time eating a chocolate eclair. If you haven’t had one yet,...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

A few East Dallas women share a few of their favorite places

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The July issue of the Advocate will focus on women and girls in our neighborhood. We’re limited by space, so we couldn’t fit everything in the printed magazine this time around. This month, neighbors will read about Jodi McShan of McShan Florist, which has...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Juneteenth event brings community together in Frisco

Hillis Davis couldn't help but smile. The vision for a bigger and better Juneteenth event in Frisco became a reality on Saturday as 337 cyclists took part in Saturday's Soul Patrol Juneteenth Bike Rally. As cyclists and event attendees took shelter from the sun in the shadow cast by the...
FRISCO, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Grapevine Launches Planes and Trains Guided Tour

This June, Grapevine has launched a new fun-filled educational experience for the whole family: the Planes and Trains Guided Tour package—a combination of Grapevine Main Station & Observation Tower Tour, a one-hour train ride aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, and a stop at Founders’ Plaza Airport Observation Area.
GRAPEVINE, TX

