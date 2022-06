(FOX 9) - After hitting the triple digits on Monday, things will be slightly cooler on Tuesday in Minnesota for the first official day of summer. It hit 101 degrees in the Twin Cities on Monday, and a few other cities also surpassed 100 degrees or set record highs for the date. The last time the Twin Cities hit 100 degrees was on May 28, 2018. This also marks a new record high for June 20 — the previous record for this date was 98 degrees, set in 1933.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO