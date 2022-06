Kathleen Hicks served as a City Councilmember for the City of Fort Worth and was the youngest woman ever elected to the Fort Worth City Council. She eventually served as Mayor Pro-Tem. Currently the executive director of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Tarrant County, she is a member of the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Kathleen attended Mount Holyoke where she received a bachelor’s degree in politics and then a Masters degree in International Relations from the University of Nottingham. Her board service includes the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

