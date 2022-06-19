See How the Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrated Father’s Day This Year: Photos, Shout-Outs, More!

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family loves to celebrate, and that includes Father's Day 2022 ! The Kardashians stars shared sweet shout-outs to their late father, Robert Kardashian, as well as their ex-husbands.

While the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personalities have no problem acknowledging the important fathers in their lives, that doesn't mean all of their relationships are drama free. Take Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West , for example.

The Skims founder, 41, and the "Praise God" rapper, 45, who share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm , have been making headlines since February 2021 after Kim filed for divorce . Since then, Kanye has publicly attacked his ex-wife's parenting choices, namely after North, 9, joined TikTok.

Moreover, the Chicago native expressed his concern over Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson , being around their children.

Even so, the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and the Skkn mogul, who began dating in October 2021, are going strong! Additionally, Pete has been spotted out and about with Kim's older children, North and Saint, 6, on a multiple occasions.

" Pete isn't worried about Kanye anymore ," a source previously told Life & Style . "They’ve both decided that they can’t keep living their lives in fear of what Kanye might say, do or tweet."

The King of Staten Island actor "pretty much had to put his foot down, telling Kim that if we’re going to stay together, we need to live our lives fully and authentically," the insider added.

In June, a fan captured a photograph of Pete and Saint holding hands while shopping in Los Angeles without Kim present. "The photo of Pete holding Saint’s hand while shopping was a normal, natural occurrence, but they never would have let that happen a few weeks ago in fear of how Kanye would react," the source explained.

"That’s all behind them now," assured the insider. "Pete and Kim are moving forward as a couple, and he’s going to treat her and Kanye’s kids with love and respect. Period.”

It sounds like Pete is total stepdad material!

Scroll through the gallery below to see how the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Father's Day this year.