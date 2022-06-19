ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Pic of Sons Silas and Phineas in Sweet Father’s Day Message: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJMMR_0gFcH9cz00
Justin Timberlake Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

Musical prodigies in the making! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are proud parents to their two sons , Silas and Phineas, and they couldn’t help but marvel over their little ones for Father’s Day .

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Family Album: Pics

Read article

“My two favorite melodies ❤️❤️ ,” the former ‘NSync member, 41, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, June 19. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

In the social media snap, Timberlake posted a sweet pic of Silas, 7, and Phineas, 23 months, side-by-side while playing a grand piano in their home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frJmf_0gFcH9cz00
Justin Timberlake's sons Silas and Phineas. Courtesy of Justin Timberlake/Instagram

The 40-year-old 7th Heaven alum — who married the Tennessee native in 2012 — previously revealed the boys have their own musical talents , just like their father. During a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Biel explained that Silas is interested in “orchestras and symphonies and movie scores” as well as Electronic Dance Music (EDM), which she called a “weird combo.” While Silas even hopes to become a DJ one day, the Sinner alum noted that her second little one has a more classical ear.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Relationship Through the Years

Read article

“Phinny is the one who has the guitar backward, jamming, drumming … he won’t put these instruments down,” Biel told Ellen DeGeneres . “I see musical abilities in both of them but they’re different.”

The Candy actress honored her spouse with an Instagram tribute of her own on Sunday. "To the world, you are a dad,” she captioned a photo of the family of four sharing a hug. “But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s—t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”

After dating on and off for several years , the couple expanded their brood when Silas was born in April 2015 . Phineas later followed in July 2020 .

“Phineas really came along at the right time because it’s given them this renewed focus as a couple,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the couple in August 2021. “They both admit that having two kids has been harder than they ever expected, but the good thing is they’ve really bonded over it. Jessica says Justin has totally stepped up, they’re a great team.”

The insider added: “They’re both such devoted parents. As much as they love their careers, they both say being mom and dad is the best job they’ve ever.”

Sexy Celeb Dads With Their Kids

Read article

The pair — who primarily reside in Tennessee with their sons — keep their family life relatively private yet still find time to marvel at their sweet brood.

“It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool,” Biel gushed over motherhood during a June 2021 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast . “Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”

Comments / 65

Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads, moms, and family friends who’ve stepped into the position of a father..🌻🌸🌷

Reply
19
tazaroonie
3d ago

Don’t the back of their heads look nice, are they related to rosemary’s baby

Reply(4)
23
Related
ETOnline.com

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share Rare Photos of Their Two Sons

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s sons are growing up fast. On Sunday, the couple celebrated Father’s Day with two different pictures of Silas, 7, and 1-year-old Phineas. Biel, 40, shared a sweet family photo featuring her, Timberlake and their two boys in her post dedicated to the “SexyBack” singer.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts First Photo of Her Second Baby With Chris Pratt

Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt has officially made her Instagram debut. On Saturday, June 18, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a roundup of photos from May and June, including two shots featuring her second daughter with Chris Pratt, Eloise. The couple officially announced the arrival of their second child on May 22. Eloise joins their elder daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 1, and Pratt's son, Jack, 9, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Ellen Degeneres
shefinds

Jessica Biel Puts Her Toned Legs On Full Display On The Late Late Show—Those Shorts Are SO Short!

Jessica Biel‘s talk show style is always unmatched— whether she’s rocking a sultry lace jumpsuit on The Ellen Show or thigh-skimming black shorts on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 7th Heaven icon, 40, stopped by the latter show set last week to discuss her latest show, Candy, and stunned us all in a multicolor floral button-up shirt and black leather short-shorts, flaunting her incredible figure.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Kurt Russell is all tears after seeing Kate Hudson's Father's Day post dedicated to him

Kurt Russell is a pile of mush after seeing Kate Hudson's glowing Father's Day post dedicated to him. The 43-year-old actor shared a throwback photo with Russell on her Instagram on Sunday, June 19. The caption said: "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Dance Music#Pics Read#Nsync
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
People

Nick Jonas Twins with Baby Malti in Matching Sneakers for First Father's Day: 'My Little Girl'

Nick Jonas is celebrating his first Father's Day. On Sunday, the 29-year-old "Levels" singer shared an Instagram photo with his baby daughter Malti Marie, whom he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed in January via surrogate. In the adorable snap, Nick is holding his little girl as they twin in matching white sneakers. Malti's initials, "MM," are printed on the back of her shoes while Nick's shoes read "MM's Dad."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy