ST. PETERSBURG — Winning close games has been a strength of the good Rays teams of the past. Not so far this season, especially lately. The Rays head into play Friday having played nine straight games decided by two or one runs — tying a franchise record and their longest such streak since a nine-game run in April 2007. They are just 2-7 in this year’s stretch, though five of those losses are to the majors-best Yankees.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO