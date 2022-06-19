Vintage Chicago Tribune: No more ‘city of losers’: Chicago’s golden era of sports writing

A number of you have asked about the progress of the sports book that the Cubs are constructing at the corner of Addison and Sheffield outside Wrigley Field. So, before Sunday’s game I had a walk over to that corner to take a look at the progress, then went over to the right-field corner of the ballpark after the gates opened, where there’s a stairway up to the terrace level where you can get a good overhead view of the area. The photos below are what I found.

ADDISON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO