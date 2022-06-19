ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vintage Chicago Tribune: No more ‘city of losers’: Chicago’s golden era of sports writing

Cover picture for the articleChicago was known as the “city of losers” in 1976. Not by outsiders but by ourselves. In the year of the nation’s bicentennial, the last local team to win a championship was the 1963 Bears. The Cubs hadn’t won since 1908, the White Sox since...

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Wrigley Field construction update: June 19

A number of you have asked about the progress of the sports book that the Cubs are constructing at the corner of Addison and Sheffield outside Wrigley Field. So, before Sunday’s game I had a walk over to that corner to take a look at the progress, then went over to the right-field corner of the ballpark after the gates opened, where there’s a stairway up to the terrace level where you can get a good overhead view of the area. The photos below are what I found.
ADDISON, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS baseball star named Gatorade Player of the Year

Owen Murphy, who graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School last month, has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for baseball in Illinois. The award is given annually to the top high school baseball player in each state. While the award, of course, does not guarantee future success, others who...
RIVERSIDE, IL
letsbeardown.com

THIS VIDEO SUMS UP THE REALITY OF GOING OUT IN CHICAGO

Anyone who has ever gone downtown during a weekend night in Chicago knows just how annoying it is to try to find a parking spot in the street. Well, here is a post made by Barstool Chicago that really summarized a night out in Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Chicago: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Chicago is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe and personality. It’s a city with so much to explore and discover, whether you’re just visiting for the first time or you’re a native Chicagoan who’s looking for some new places to check out. The best part about this city is that it has something for everyone!
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

New Trier Hockey moves on from Melton, searches for new club leader

For the first time this century, a new face will soon lead New Trier Hockey.  The preps hockey club recently cut ties with Bob Melton, who for the past 25 years was the program’s hockey director and head coach of its premier team, New Trier Green.  It is unclear what led to the change. Members […] The post New Trier Hockey moves on from Melton, searches for new club leader appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois article serves as a helpful guide for those looking for the best Chicago Steakhouses. If your planning a trip to the Windy City or perhaps have lived there your entire life, our goal is to present some of the best Steakhouses you can find in the legendary city of Chicago. Home to the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, and of course the Bulls, the city of Chicago and its suburbs stand as one of the most famous cities and locations in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Few Chicagoans Have Heard of the Deadliest Day in State History

The deadliest mass killing in Illinois history took place in the 1920s, but it wasn’t the St. Valentine’s Massacre. It didn’t even happen in Chicago: it happened in Herrin, a small town in Williamson County, in deep Southern Illinois. Most Chicagoans have probably never heard of Herrin, but 100 years ago today, on June 22, 1922, union miners shot and stabbed 21 “scabs” who were shipping coal in violation of a nationwide mining strike. No one was ever punished for the killings, and for decades afterward, no one in Herrin spoke a word about what became known to history as the Herrin Massacre.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Throwback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs

If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. If a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Residents Can Get Into One of Illinois’ Best Attractions For Free Next Week

Tripadvisor has a list of the best family attractions in Chicago and the order was a little surprising, to be honest. I would love to know the parameters for how they concocted this list. 6 of the top 10, in my opinion, wouldn't be the most enjoyable for the entire family. According to their list, here are what they say are the 10 best things to do in Chicago with kids.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Why Chris Collins should be sitting on the hottest seat in the Big Ten

It’s the first day of summer. So what better time to name the Big Ten’s most scorching coaching hot seat for 2022?. In football, everyone knows that seat is occupied by the man with the coldest name. Nebraska coach Scott Frost has a win-or-go-home mandate after failing to reach a bowl game in his first 4 seasons.
EVANSTON, IL
letsbeardown.com

POOR OLD MAN GETS BULLIED BY A BUNCH OF TEENS IN THE STREETS OF CHICAGO

This past weekend was father's day across the United States. It was supposed to be a great weekend of celebration. However, it wasn't for everybody. Here is a very disturbing video of an old man getting harassed by multiple people in the streets of Chicago. You can see men and women filming him, blocking his way and even jumping on his car.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
CHICAGO, IL

