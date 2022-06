Don’t let the rhetoric of “compassion” around permissive drug and crime policies fool you. They hurt addicts and thieves as much as anyone else. Consider the case of David Gonzalez, a former FDNY firefighter turned heroin addict and serial shoplifter. The Post’s Stephen Yang followed David on his rounds: shoot up; go on a massive shoplifting run; lather, rinse, repeat.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO