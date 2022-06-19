ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man says he beat co-worker to death over suspected affair: docs

By Jason Kotowski, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Mxt3_0gFc1MPM00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — His co-workers repeatedly ridiculed him over his estranged wife’s alleged affair with a man he worked with, Jose Gutierrez-Rosales told officials. They would pretend to call her. They laughed and bullied him. He had had enough.

“They provoked all of this,” Gutierrez-Rosales told sheriff’s investigators.

On April 18, Gutierrez-Rosales said he and Hector Javier Castaneda Vasquez — the man he believed was sleeping with his wife — were working near irrigation pipes on Di Giorgio Road east of Lamont . That’s when the “accident” happened, he told investigators, according to court filings.

“We were there picking up the pipes,” he reportedly said. “I ate about two tacos, and I felt my body like strange, and then all of a sudden, I grabbed the pipe, and I just started going at him.”

He said he spoke to Vasquez as he beat him to death, officials say.

No evidence Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis tied to COVID-19 vaccine, experts say

“This is for getting involved with my family,” Gutierrez-Rosales reportedly said he told Vasquez as he hit him.

Gutierrez-Rosales, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and held without bail. He’s due back in court Tuesday.

Vasquez, 56, died at the scene. He suffered multiple facial fractures and had cuts to his face and the back of his head, according to the documents. Several teeth had been knocked out.

It’s unclear from the documents if Gutierrez-Rosales was actually married. A woman whose name is redacted told investigators she and Gutierrez-Rosales were in a relationship three months but had separated several weeks before the killing. She said he has anger issues.

Deputies arrested Gutierrez-Rosales April 28. Other co-workers had witnessed the beating and identified him as the perpetrator, officials say.

School can’t fly BLM, LGBTQ+ flags and be Catholic, MA bishop says

One witness told police he at first thought Gutierrez-Rosales was killing a snake. From his angle, he couldn’t see the object hit four or five times with what appeared to be a long pole. Another co-worker yelled “stop,” the witness said.

After killing Vasquez, Gutierrez-Rosales said he drove to Taft, left the vehicle there and began to walk to Bakersfield, according to court documents. He asked God for forgiveness and began cutting himself with a knife similar to a box cutter. He said his cellphone died and he buried it near a grape vineyard by the highway.

He said he knew he’d get caught. If he had really wanted to run he’d have gone to Mexico, Gutierrez-Rosales told detectives.

“I’m going to own up to it like a man,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Nearly $100K, 95 pounds of meth found in apartment: warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities found nearly $100,000 in cash, roughly 95 pounds of methamphetamine and about 2.2 pounds of cocaine in an apartment following a fire last week, according to a court filing. The discovery was made June 16 as firefighters were extinguishing a blaze in a second-story apartment in the 2400 block of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Detentions deputy smoked meth daily before work: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Asked if she lost a purse, Detentions Deputy Elizabeth Fernandez said, “I know where this is going, yes.” She knew staff at Lerdo Jail had found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside her purse, but claimed she found the illicit items in a bathroom stall inside the facility and had meant to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamont, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Woman struck and killed by alleged DUI driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Bakersfield Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Berkshire Road for a subject down in the roadway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Further investigation revealed a woman was struck and killed by a […]
yourcentralvalley.com

Lindsay man arrested in connection to homicide of his brother

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Lindsay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of his brother, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say they received a call about an assault on the 21600 block of Avenue 242 in Lindsay.
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed in deadly DUI crash in Southwest Bakersfield

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence and killing a pedestrian in Southwest Bakersfield. It happened Tuesday just before 11 P.M. in the 1300 block of Berkshire Road. Bakersfield Police were called to the area for a woman in the roadway and the driver who had...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Bakersfield Californian

21-year-old woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

A 21-year-old Bakersfield woman was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion that she killed a pedestrian while driving under the influence. Bakersfield police responded to the 1300 block of Berkshire Road at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a person lying in the street. The victim, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Worker#Paralysis#Docs#Murder#Violent Crime
Bakersfield Californian

BPD requests community's help to find burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help to find a suspect in a business burglary. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. May 22 in the 10 block of Denise Avenue, police said. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 30 to 40 years old. He stands between about 5 foot, 6 inches and 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 to 180 pounds.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CAL CITY BOYS: Another claim filed in deaths of Orrin, Orson West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The maternal grandfather of Orrin and Orson West has filed a claim against the county arguing the children were wrongfully removed from their parents’ home, marking the latest legal action taken in connection with the boys, who are presumed dead. The claim filed by Beverly Hills attorney Antonio Castillo III on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

At least 2 people injured in car-to-car shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a car-to-car shooting that occurred on Monday in southwest Bakersfield. BPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway at approximately 5:50 p.m. Both the suspects and the victims fled the incident, according to officials. The suspects fled the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

22-year-old sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for selling fentanyl, federal prosecutors said. Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas was sentenced to federal prison after a conviction of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert’s office said. A jury found Cardenas guilty of selling conterfeit oxycodone […]
yourcentralvalley.com

16-year-old boys rob Tulare County clerk at gunpoint, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County deputies released surveillance video of the moment they say a group of armed robbery suspects barged into the Ducor Handy Mart. Deputies say they were called around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Ducor Handy Market on Avenue 56 in Ducor for an...
KGET

2 brothers convicted of murder a decade apart in DUI crashes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2012, Albert Flores Garza was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for a crash in which he drove drunk and killed two people. He’ll soon be joined in the prison system by his brother, Steve Flores Garza, convicted Wednesday of an eerily similar crime. Steve Garza, like his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy