27 Books, TV Shows, And Movies Jane Austen Lovers Should Check Out

Kamila is certainly the matchmaker of her friend group...after all, she's the lead in this retelling of Jane Austen's Emma . She pretty much has a plan for everything, including the job she loves, the local shelter's puppy prom, and her dog's highly followed Instagram. Even Rohan, a longtime friend of the family and subject of Kamila's "harmless flirting," isn't going to distract her. Or so she thinks until her secret nemesis returns to town, with her hopes set on Rohan.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .