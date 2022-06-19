ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out some of the best 2022 U.S. Open accessories

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It’s U.S. Open weekend, which means a ton of cool merch.

If you’re looking for U.S. Open apparel, we have you covered. If you’re looking to celebrate a second major and maybe have some Father’s Day gift cards burning a hole in your pocket, here’s a Masters list too.

But if you’re wanting something a bit more unique than just a polo or a hat, this is the list for you. We’ve curated a list of fun U.S. Open items that have a bit of a ‘wow’ factor.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

U.S. Open Canvas Backpack

Price: $80

Why we like it: A backpack under $100 is a steal. This bag would be perfect for keeping your extra clothes and accessories for those emergency nine holes after work.

U.S. Open Flask, Shot Glass & Strainer Set

Price: $45

Why we like it: Let’s be honest, after seeing how Brookline is playing and how our games would fair out there, we all need a drink… or two. This set is perfect for the player who like to keep their ‘birdie juice’ close when they’re on the course.

U.S. Open Khaki Three-Stripe Belt

Price: $80

Why we like it: Peter Millar is one of the best clothing brands on the market, let alone the golf market. This U.S. Open edition belt is no exception.

U.S. Open Executive Toiletry Bag

Price: $70

Why we like it: This toiletry bag is more than just a great travel accessory. Throw some tees, ballmarkers, and other golf goodies in here to keep everything organized in your trunk.

U.S. Open Nautical Canvas Tote Bag

Price: $45

Why we like it: This bag is perfect for those upcoming pool, beach, or lake trips. Throw all of your nautical goodies into this gorgeous tote to show off your love for the nation’s national championship.

U.S. Open Money Clip Billfold Wallet

Price: $40

Why we like it: Let’s face it, you need a new wallet. No, seriously, please retire the 28 year old trifold that your kids got you.

U.S. Open Mug (16 oz)

Price: $45

Why we like it: This mug is just waiting to become your new favorite coffee vessel. Keeping the fresh brew hot and the cold brew cold, this mug is a great get for the hybrid coffee and golf lover.

U.S. Open Shoe Bag

Price: $130

Why we like it: Another must have for the trunk. This shoe bag helps keeps your cleats from stinking you out of your car on the way back from the course.

U.S. Open Bottle Opener

Price: $25

Why we like it: A perfect piece to keep in your mancave or next to your grill, this bottle opener is a great get. At $25 this is a perfect housewarming gift, belated Father’s Day gift, or really any other gift you’re looking to check off your list.

U.S. Open Diagonal Stripe Ribbon Belt

Price: $40

Why we like it: A nice belt helps complete an outfit. This beauty features the U.S. Open logo and a nice diagonal design to finish out the look.

