LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Keeping yourself and those dear to you safe from the heat is this week’s top priority. Temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal today here in Campbell County, but the heat index will stay below heat advisory criteria of 105 degrees. Thursday through Tuesday temperatures will continue above normal through Sunday, with Saturday and Sunday having the hottest Head Index readings. The average high for Campbell County is 85 with an average low of 65. Highs will range from 90 to 96 the rest of the week.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO