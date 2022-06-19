Community Champion: Lori Nocito

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. — John Maxwell

On behalf of the Luzerne Foundation, we thank and honor a leader who truly made a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania as she moves into retirement – Leadership Northeast Executive Director Lori Nocito.

After 20 years of exemplary and visionary service, Lori Nocito recently announced that she is stepping down from her role with Leadership Northeast to assist in a smooth transition to her successor, Jessica Cronauer, and to focus on other philanthropic and community volunteer initiatives.

Under Nocito’s guidance, Leadership Northeast worked with thousands of alumni to inspire servant leadership and effect positive change throughout the region. It is difficult to find a leader in Northeastern Pennsylvania in the business, municipal or non-profit sector who has not been trained or taught in some capacity by Lori. The ripples of her teachings regarding workplace connections and community advocacy will echo for decades in those of us who were lucky enough to have worked with her.

Under Nocito’s leadership, Leadership Northeast’s programs became nationally recognized and helped participants develop both personally and professionally. The programs empower Leadership Northeast participants to use their leadership experience and skills as a springboard to take a more active role in their careers, companies, schools and communities.

Through it all, Lori never forgot where she came from, serving as Chairperson of the Pittston Tomato Festival and the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network and serving as a Board Member to many local organizations including the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Luzerne County Head Start Board of Directors, Geisinger Northeast Advisory Board and the United States Military Academy Selection Board to name just a few.

In order to continue to support Leadership Northeast even in retirement, Lori recently came to the Luzerne Foundation to establish a fund where tax-deductible donations could be made in perpetuity to continue the growth at Leadership Northeast that she started.

The Lori Nocito Leadership Legacy Fund was created in recognition of her 20 years of service to Leadership Northeast (Formerly Leadership Wilkes-Barre) and is intended to solely support the activities of Leadership Northeast. The fund will provide financial assistance for a specialized project or program, scholarship(s), special event or forum which will preserve and promote the ideals of Leadership Northeast.

The Luzerne Foundation will act as a grantmaking partner and handle all accounting and financial transactions for the Lori Nocito Leadership Legacy Fund so that staff at Leadership Northeast can focus on their good works and keep contributing to our community. Should you wish to support this Fund please feel free to donate via the Luzerne Foundation website listed below or by mail. Lori, thank you for your leadership and vision. We are better here in Northeastern Pennsylvania because of you.

If you are similar to Lori Nocito and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together. Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.