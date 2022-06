Durham, N.C. — A Charlotte-based bar, deli and convenience store has announced plans to open off of Durham's Ninth Street. The Common Market plans to open this fall at 1821 Green St. The market is known for its curated mix of craft beer, wine, coffee and deli sandwiches. The market is known for being open all day and night seven days a week.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO