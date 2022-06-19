ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: A Queer Bonanza, Sweeping Away the Homeless, and Poopy Trivia

By Wm. Steven Humphrey
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest...

The Oregonian

1894 Queen Anne house, restored and upgraded with concealed modern luxuries in NE Portland, sells for $799,000

Ornate adornments and small, easier-to-warm rooms were allures of most upscale houses built in Portland during the Victorian era that ended in the early 1900s. One of the era’s popular architectural styles, the Queen Anne, was the romanticized American version of medieval and classic dwellings in England. The fanciful homes were often fronted by bay windows and a wraparound porch with wood spindle railings.
The Portland Mercury

A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
The Portland Mercury

Story Three

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Its a busy intersection on 82nd. The area matters because I dont think this would happen at closer in Portland. Im walking one way in a fairly big crosswalk. A bicycle is coming towards me. Keeps coming towards me. I start to move but he keeps rolling at me, and I say WTF, and push his shoulder. I'm like good grief, WTF. I happen to turn around and nows he's coming straight at me on his bicycle. I start to run and get up on the sidewalk as he rides away.
The Portland Mercury

Dundee Lodge Campout Is Like a Smaller, Weirder DIY Pickathon

In August 2021, going to shows still seemed like a risky proposition. But the Dundee Lodge Campout—a small music and art festival located on a farm in Gaston, Oregon—looked like a fairly safe bet. Presented entirely outdoors with plenty of room for art projects, camping, and nearby swimming, Dundee amassed a crowd of 450 casually hip-looking attendees and their free-spirited children.
kptv.com

Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
khn.org

Sobering Lessons in Untying the Knot of a Homeless Crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of Northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon, and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
The Portland Mercury

The Other Part of Waiting

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Another one is cash registers. So so awkward. Like the first dumb, automatic response is for people to turn around and look at you. Once I went to the bank before it opened and there was a line already, I knew what was gonna happen as I walked up. Yup, every single one of them had to see who it was. So I said, let's storm the castle guys. It put me at ease, made a few people smile. But jeez, its weird. Whats the see? Its like boredom in brains makes people nosy. So at the checkout the other day, a couple was in front of me. Woman was talking about returning a plant that may be dead. Didnt really catch all of it. Didnt care. But her dude turns around and has to look see who's behind him. It was like he was embarrassed or maybe acting like her bodyguard, or something? Then he starts walking back and forth in front of me. Why the fuck are you there dimbledumb? Don't you have other shit to do? Then, this is the part where people start doing the dumbest most superficial nonsense ever. He starts looking at his finger. For a cut or some shit. Come on! People do phony, trivial shit when they think they're being watched. They dont behave the way they would if they think they aren't being watched. Why are people so fucking weird!
Woodburn Independent

From Oregon rodeo queens to fans

St. Paul Rodeo runs deep in the veins of the Richard and Christy Cloepfil familyST. PAUL — The St. Paul Rodeo runs deep in the veins of the Richard and Christy Cloepfil family of Carlton, Oregon. Not only have they and their three daughters been part of it, Richard is the third generation of his family to be involved. It started with Richard's grandfather, Harry Kuehne, owner of the Bar K Stock Ranch in Carlton. A horse trader, Harry was one of the original stock holders of the St. Paul Rodeo and provided livestock for the rodeo. Richard, the...
nypressnews.com

‘Not safe anymore’: Portland confronts the limits of its support for homeless services

PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
The Portland Mercury

Yo, dumb-ass biker bro.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I doubt you'd have the balls to blow through red lights on your motorcycle (as you did yesterday along East Burnside) if you didn't have your slack-jawed biker bro with you. We all know that bikers who do that — especially at famously dangerous intersections at rush hour, with pedestrians everywhere — have severe compensation issues (small brain, small nubbin). Obviously, traffic laws in Portland no longer apply, but the fact that you run red lights on your throbbing, pulsing, rumbling crotch rocket in broad daylight, endangering others, just shows everyone around you what total tool you are. $5 says you or your rumble buddy's name is Josh or Justin or Jason. Bet.
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Colombia Elects First Leftist Leader, Portland Celebrates Pride, and Introducing Portland Sandwich Week!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Turn that Monday...
kptv.com

Package free grocery Real Refillery hopes to change the way you shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A new grocery store in Northeast Portland is ditching the packaging to make the planet and your wallet a little greener! Realm Refillery allows customers to buy exactly how much they need for each product in the store, which features over six hundred items including business based in the Rose City. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about how it all works.
