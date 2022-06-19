ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Train wreck Herschel Walker polling at 7% among Black Georgia voters, but he can still win | Opinion

By Mike Freeman, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may seem like Herschel Walker, candidate...

CBS 46

Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Here’s who won the statewide runoffs in Tuesday’s election

Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%. Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Collins beats Trump pick Jones in Georgia GOP House runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Trucking company owner Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones in a runoff to become the Republican nominee for a Georgia congressional district east of Atlanta. Collins, the son of former congressman Mac Collins, was narrowly the frontrunner in the eight-candidate May primary, while an endorsement...
ATLANTA, GA
wgac.com

Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
AUGUSTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Jan. 6 Committee hearings put Georgia in the spotlight

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The hearings have concluded. You can watch Raffensperger's and Sterling's testimony in the video player above. The proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. ET, and out of four announced panelists who will testify before the committee on Tuesday, three are from the Peach State. They include...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Nguyen to face Raffensperger for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats chose state Rep. Bee Nguyen as their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud. Nguyen defeated former state Rep. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Georgia Democrats look to settle statewide races in Tuesday runoffs

Democrats on Tuesday are settling multiple statewide races and congressional primaries, including three races where Stacey Abrams has endorsed other members of her party that she wants on the ticket as she runs for governor. There are three Republican congressional runoffs, including two in heavily Republican districts. Two Democratic congressional runoffs feature a frontrunner who lost to a Republican in 2020 but wants another shot. Finally, there are 11 state legislative runoffs, including one Republican incumbent and one Democratic incumbent in the state House who failed to win majorities in the May 24 primary.
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Tuesday marks Ga. primary runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s primary runoff election is Tuesday. The public safety building on Tybee is one of two polling locations the island has. What’s important to note is that everyone in Chatham will have at least one race on the ballot to vote for. County Board...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ross Harris: Georgia Supreme Court reverses conviction in toddler's hot car death

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the conviction of a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours. Wednesday, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias reversed the conviction of 41-year-old Justin Ross Harris for the charges of malice murder and first-degree child cruelty for the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia congressman wants student borrowers to pay off debt themselves

ATLANTA — If you’ve been looking forward to paying off that student loan debt, Georgia Congressman Drew Ferguson has some good news for you. He’s introduced a bill that he says will prevent the Biden administration from canceling student loan debt, ensuring the more than 43 million Americans who owe a total $1.6 trillion will have the right to pay off their debt in full.
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Panel rejects plan to close Georgia military pilot training center

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A congressional subcommittee has rejected the Biden administration’s proposal to close a training center for military pilots in Georgia. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday the decision by the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee is a big step toward keeping open the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah. Run by the Air National Guard, the center conducts air-to-air combat training missions for reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

New Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis received Kia Sorento

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Miss Georgia received a new car Monday afternoon for her ventures across the state. Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis received a 2022 Kia Sorento to fulfill her year of service as Miss Georgia. Hollis earned the job Saturday night at the River Center for Performing Arts. She was also […]
GEORGIA STATE

