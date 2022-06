Learn more about TTU’s College of Arts and Sciences with Dean Dr. Jeff Roberts. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell sits down with Dr. Jeff Roberts, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Tennessee Tech University. They discuss what the adjustment was like going from his position as Chairman of the Department of History to being a Dean, the value of student exchange, and students being able to experience other countries and cultures, as well as a break down of his role as Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR), and what they bring to the school both athletically and academically.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO