Fun in the Sun! Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2022: Photos

Catching some waves! Summer has only just begun, but stars like Sadie Robertson and Sean Lowe are already enjoying some fun in the sun with their little ones.

"This girl. She’s perfect. Being her mom is my favorite thing that I get to do ," the Duck Dynasty alum wrote via Instagram in June about her daughter, Honey. "It is not always as pretty as matching outfits on vacation. In fact it rarely is, but it is a gift every second nonetheless." Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff , chronicled their recent vacation to the Bahamas with their baby on social media, including a shot where she cuddles the 13-month-old in the ocean .

She continued: "We took so many pictures this week and in most of them I’m looking at my girl smiling ear to ear . I couldn’t stop staring at her cuteness - made perfectly in the image of God."

Robertson gushed that she does her best to remind her daughter how much she loves her every day , "even though she might not understand yet. However, when I tell her to stick her tongue out she does so she’s getting something, lol. But I tell her, Honey you were made perfectly."

Lowe, meanwhile, stayed closer to home while making some summertime memories. "Tonight Samuel asked me if he could pee in the lake. I said, 'Go for it, son,'" the former Bachelor wrote in May, alongside several photos of his three kids — Samuel, 5, Isaiah, 3, and Mia, 2 — goofing around on the boat and in the water during a trip to the lake. "He followed that by asking if he could also poop in the lake. I started swimming towards the boat . Just out here making memories with my kids."

The For the Right Reasons author chronicled their relaxing trip, including a sweet shot of Mia showing off a big smile while swimming with her dad and a picture of Samuel helping to "steer" the boat. The former reality TV personality also shared a video of Isaiah bravely jumping into the water, with his family cheering him on.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a pool day full of "Sunday sweetness" in early June, with the Bring It On star revealing via Instagram that they had to promise 3-year-old Kaavia "pool time" in order to get her to leave a friend's birthday party. "Sundays with Kaavia is [sic] always an adventure," she wrote at the time. Alongside her post, Union shared a video of Kaavia swimming with the NBA star, although she wasn't impressed by his technique.

"Dwyane Wade still needs work on that dive tho 😵‍💫😧🤣" she wrote.

Keep scrolling to see how celebrities and their families have enjoyed their summer beach and pool days: