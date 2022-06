Scottie Scheffler has admitted it was “definitely a surprise” to see Brooks Koepka join the breakaway LIV Golf series but the world No 1 insisted he has no desire to leave the PGA Tour.Koepka, a four-time major champion, was announced as the latest LIV Golf signing ahead of the rebel series’ first event in the US next week. He joins the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer in joining the Saudi-backed breakaway since its maiden event at Centurion Club earlier this month. Scheffler, however, who continued a tremendous season with a second-place finish at the US...

