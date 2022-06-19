Woodchucks Fall to Rockers

Ann L. Wellnitz, 73, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at House of the Dove. Private services will be held at a later date. Ann was born on July 24, 1948 in Sparta to John and Catherine Wellnitz. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Tomah High School. After graduating, she worked at the Tee Pee Supper Club in Tomah for many years before moving to Colorado to live with her sister Mary for a period of time. She then came back to Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse in 1984. She worked as a waitress while going to college. After graduating, she started her teaching career with the School District of Loyal, where she taught kindergarten and first grade from 1985 – 2011.

