Wausau, WI

Woodchucks Fall to Rockers

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWausau, WI — After severe weather threatened the area Wednesday night, the Wausau Woodchucks (7-9) and Green Bay Rockers (5-11) faced off in another pitching duel. The Woodchucks battled through a long 4th inning, giving up the first run of the game to the Rockers. Jared Burch (Houston Baptist) rallied and...

www.onfocus.news

onfocus.news

Woodchucks Erase Deficit, End Rafter Streak

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI – Facing a four-run deficit in the seventh inning, the Wausau Woodchucks (8-9) rallied to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (14-2) in game one of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon. Cal Hejza (Illinois) tied the game with a grand slam to left field. The sophomore shortstop tallied...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Central Wisconsin July 4 Fireworks Shows 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Festival Foods will once again sponsor the annual Fireworks Shows in many area communities. “Our company has a long history of supporting 4th of July celebrations in Wisconsin,” said Mark Skogen, President & CEO of Festival Foods. “Come join us as we bring families and communities together to celebrate our nation’s independence.”
onfocus.news

Obituary for Ann Wellnitz

Ann L. Wellnitz, 73, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at House of the Dove. Private services will be held at a later date. Ann was born on July 24, 1948 in Sparta to John and Catherine Wellnitz. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Tomah High School. After graduating, she worked at the Tee Pee Supper Club in Tomah for many years before moving to Colorado to live with her sister Mary for a period of time. She then came back to Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse in 1984. She worked as a waitress while going to college. After graduating, she started her teaching career with the School District of Loyal, where she taught kindergarten and first grade from 1985 – 2011.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids Police Seek Help Locating Missing Girl

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Ambrosia, age 11, is missing and Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for help in locating her. She was last seen near the Bread & Butter Gas Station near Gaynor Ave in Wisconsin Rapids and is wearing a black Kane Brown t-shirt, black shorts, black & red rafters hat and a colorful backpack.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Todd Neuman

Todd Blaze Neuman, 49, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield where visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hewitt. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Dorothy Riedel

Dorothy R. Riedel, 94, Marshfield, entered her eternal rest on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her residence in the Aster Assisted Living under the care of family and Heartland Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, Nasonville, where...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Lincoln Avenue Closure to Start Monday

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Beginning on Monday, June 27, 2022 the City of Marshfield’s Public Works Street Division will be replacing the sanitary sewer mainline at the intersection of S. Lincoln Avenue and Arlington Street. During this time, the intersection will be completely closed to to replace the sewer line going east on Arlington.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

New Marshfield Rabbit Rescue Helps Domestic Bunnies Find Forever Homes

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brittany Graves officially started Oscar’s Rabbit Rescue in April 2022, but has been unofficially rescuing bunnies since last autumn. She hopes to help prevent the increasing dumping of domestic bunnies locally by providing education, resources, and an alternative option. “In September, a friend found...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Person
Tim Conway
onfocus.news

Good Samaritans Assist Law Enforcement After Boat Theft

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On June 17th at 12:06 p.m. the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Rothchild Police Department with a stolen boat complaint. The suspect reportedly stole a motorboat and was witnessed traveling south on the Wisconsin River. The Rothschild, Kronenwetter, and Mosinee Police Departments,...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

