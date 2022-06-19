ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Museum of Art holds Juneteenth Celebration

By Annie Mapp
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Museum of Art and Moffitt Cancer Center will hold a Juneteenth Cultural Celebration Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s the museum’s first annual Juneteenth celebration which will feature art-making activities, live music and performances, family portraits, food trucks and more.

History and significance of Juneteenth

Due to space limitations, advanced registration for the free event is required. As of Sunday morning, free tickets were sold out for events scheduled inside the museum.

The public can still participate in events the museum will hold outside without a ticket.

