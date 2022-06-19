Locksmith Services at your doors

Locks are meant to secure your cars, homes, and any other thing while you are away, but sometimes you lose the keys, and the same lock that was securing your things, prevents you from using what is yours. That is right when you need a locksmith who can solve your problem...
The tall, red-and-yellow neon sign is hard to miss driving down Kapahulu Avenue in Honolulu, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. A large arrow points to Hawaii’s long standing icon Leonard’s Bakery, where lines wrap around the front and a mountain of malasadas — 8,500 of them — are sold every day. It’s become a malasada landmark owned and operated by generations of Leonards.
You don't usually find beaches, palaces, and skyscrapers in one place, but they do in Downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. Its central business district has numerous skyscrapers mingling with history and heritage, including the Iolani Palace and the King Kamehameha I statue. On a walking tour, you'll also find notable cultural landmarks...
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Once a gathering place for the Kailua community, Pali Lanes now sits deserted with its façade and parking lot fenced in. The iconic bowling alley shuttered its doors nearly a year ago, and community members feel kept in the dark as to what is next for the venue.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 5,482 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 3,785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 579 on the Big Island, 326 on Kauai, 9 on […]
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 5,482 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,489. The statewide test positivity rate is 17.1%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
For the uninitiated, poke (which implies “to chop” or “to slice” in Hawaiian) is mostly a dish of uncooked, chopped fish and onions, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil. It isn’t some overwrought bowl with additional toppings and kale, labeled as poké or poki on the menu at a bougie fast-casual outlet such as you see on the Mainland. Although you’ll discover all types of variations on the sauces and components, starting from cooked seafood like shrimp and clams to even non-seafood components, akin to beets and beef, there are actually simply three varieties of poke, often made with ‘ahi, that locals love most. The primary is shoyu, the aforementioned selection with soy sauce and sesame oil. You’ll additionally see limu or Hawaiian, made with limu (seaweed) and ‘inamona (roasted and crushed kukui, or candlenut). And eventually there’s spicy, a creamy mayo-based variation.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate World Pride Month, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi raised a pride flag outside the Fasi Municipal Building Tuesday. It’s a symbolic gesture that carries deep meaning for Hawaii’s diverse LGBTQ+ community. “This is a good moment in time for the City and County of...
Honolulu (KHON2) – In our June Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses what you can do to prevent monster homes from being built and operated as apartments in your neighborhood, how to legally build an Ohana or Auxiliary Dwelling Unit on your property, who to call about the hoarder next door, and what to do about other problems with neighbors. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.
Local Hawaii residents will recognize the scenery as well as the plate lunches in "Nuclear Family". Use the code word "Sunrise" at Da Shop in Kaimuki to get 20% off the physical book in the store and online.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 16 years serving local favorites, Dean’s Drive Inn is shutting its doors for good. In an online post on Monday, owners Dean and Dee Mishima said the rising cost of food and supplies had made it impossible to stay in business. They encourage customers...
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A creative fusion of animal rescue, skills training, and wellness: that's the idea behind Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption, a new cat café coming to Pearl City, Oahu. Oahu neuropsychologist and family therapist Dr. Karen Tyson is working with KAT Charities vice president Beth Doughty to...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brazen thief struck a Kahala area apartment last week while the resident was inside the unit. Summer Lam says she was bathing her dog in the bathroom when the unidentified suspect barged in. The crime left her completely unsettled. ”I felt completely violated,” Lam said. “You...
There’s a new development in the controversial case of a multi-dwelling project under construction in Honolulu. Last year, HPR covered the story of the site at 3615 Sierra Drive in Kaimuki. But Honolulu planning officials revoked the project’s three building permits on Thursday for violating the city’s “monster homes”...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “We are using that skimmer to suck just the surface, the very top of the water where the contamination was suspected to be the most,” said Simic. “You can smell the fuel. Once you enter the well itself, the conditions are very poor for breathing,”...
Traveling in Kailua can be overwhelming—with so many beautiful beaches, hikes, restaurants and activities to choose from, the options seem endless. But if you only have a day to spare and a tight budget on Oʻahu’s Windward Side, don’t worry! With $40 in your pocket, you can still have an adventure-packed day that will take you around the town’s best spots.
The removal of fuel from the Navy’s troubled Red Hill storage facility will take longer than expected and may not begin until the fall of 2024, Hawaii’s congressmen said Monday during a town hall meeting. The Navy is currently under a state order to defuel the facility following...
