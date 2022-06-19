ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locksmith Services at your doors

By Ethan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocks are meant to secure your cars, homes, and any other thing while you are away, but sometimes you lose the keys, and the same lock that was securing your things, prevents you from using what is yours. That is right when you need a locksmith who can solve your problem...

How Leonard’s Bakery brought its malasadas to Hawaii

The tall, red-and-yellow neon sign is hard to miss driving down Kapahulu Avenue in Honolulu, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. A large arrow points to Hawaii’s long standing icon Leonard’s Bakery, where lines wrap around the front and a mountain of malasadas — 8,500 of them — are sold every day. It’s become a malasada landmark owned and operated by generations of Leonards.
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Honolulu, HI

You don't usually find beaches, palaces, and skyscrapers in one place, but they do in Downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. Its central business district has numerous skyscrapers mingling with history and heritage, including the Iolani Palace and the King Kamehameha I statue. On a walking tour, you'll also find notable cultural landmarks...
Hawaii reports 5,482 COVID cases, 15 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 5,482 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 3,785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 579 on the Big Island, 326 on Kauai, 9 on […]
The Best Poke in Honolulu: 11 Restaurants to Hit

For the uninitiated, poke (which implies “to chop” or “to slice” in Hawaiian) is mostly a dish of uncooked, chopped fish and onions, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil. It isn’t some overwrought bowl with additional toppings and kale, labeled as poké or poki on the menu at a bougie fast-casual outlet such as you see on the Mainland. Although you’ll discover all types of variations on the sauces and components, starting from cooked seafood like shrimp and clams to even non-seafood components, akin to beets and beef, there are actually simply three varieties of poke, often made with ‘ahi, that locals love most. The primary is shoyu, the aforementioned selection with soy sauce and sesame oil. You’ll additionally see limu or Hawaiian, made with limu (seaweed) and ‘inamona (roasted and crushed kukui, or candlenut). And eventually there’s spicy, a creamy mayo-based variation.
In symbolic show of support, rainbow flag flies proudly over city grounds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate World Pride Month, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi raised a pride flag outside the Fasi Municipal Building Tuesday. It’s a symbolic gesture that carries deep meaning for Hawaii’s diverse LGBTQ+ community. “This is a good moment in time for the City and County of...
Living808 Highlights: “Neighbor Nuisance” Podcasts (June 2022)

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our June Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses what you can do to prevent monster homes from being built and operated as apartments in your neighborhood, how to legally build an Ohana or Auxiliary Dwelling Unit on your property, who to call about the hoarder next door, and what to do about other problems with neighbors. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.
Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 16 years serving local favorites, Dean’s Drive Inn is shutting its doors for good. In an online post on Monday, owners Dean and Dee Mishima said the rising cost of food and supplies had made it impossible to stay in business. They encourage customers...
Win An 8 Night Trip For 2 To Honolulu & Maui, Hawaii!

Nature’s Own is currently running the Hawaii Trip Sweepstakes!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a trip for two to Hawaii where they’ll get to spend four nights on both Honolulu and Maui!. The prize includes airfare, eight nights of hotel accommodations, various activities and more.
How to Spend a Day in Kailua, Oʻahu  With $40

Traveling in Kailua can be overwhelming—with so many beautiful beaches, hikes, restaurants and activities to choose from, the options seem endless. But if you only have a day to spare and a tight budget on Oʻahu’s Windward Side, don’t worry! With $40 in your pocket, you can still have an adventure-packed day that will take you around the town’s best spots.
