Pro-abortion activists in blood-soaked outfits brandish toy DOLLS outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Virginia home and say ending Roe v. Wade will trigger spike in forced births

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro-abortion activists dressed in blood-soaked dresses and branding dolls protested outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Connie Barrett’s home on Saturday as the court proceeds in the coming weeks in Roe v. Wade is ready to reverse. Protesters from the Rise Up 4 abortion rights group gathered outside Barrett’s...

