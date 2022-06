Contenders around the NBA have been "monitoring the situation" regarding Houston Rockets veteran guard Eric Gordon, according to the Athletic's Kelly Iko. "The Rockets would require a first-round pick or a younger player who could help them now to move off Gordon," Iko reported. "The conversations surrounding Gordon are a bit more frequent now than they were around last year’s trade deadline, but that’s expected with the draft this week."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO