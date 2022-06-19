ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Body of Shreveport City Marshal Found in Destin

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHwpI_0gFb0Aqq00
Jude Walker

The body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. was found Saturday morning by a kayaker in Destin, Florida.

Caldwell had been missing since Thursday evening when he fell overboard from a boat while vacationing. He reportedly was reaching into the water to retrieve his hat when he lost his footing and fell in somewhere near Crab Island.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Caldwell was not wearing a lifejacket.

“The family and Marshal’s Office thanks the U.S. Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Destin Fire Department, and all the volunteers who searched for him,” the Marshal’s Office said in a statement late Saturday morning.

Marshal Caldwell has been in office since 2008. He has been in law enforcement for over 25 years -- five years with the Caddo Sheriff's Office, then becoming a deputy with the Shreveport City Marshal Office, then advancing to the elected position of City Marshal.

He was a member of the 100 Men of Shreveport and the Highland Outreach Ministries. Caldwell was an active member of the Lousiana City Marshals and City Constables Association and the National Constables and Marshals Association. He held the positions of President and Vice President of the Louisiana City Marshals and City Constables Association and the National Constables and Marhsals Association.

The 55-year-old Caldwell leaves behind four children.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Panama City nightclub prepares to reopen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Vibez nightclub in Panama City is apparently preparing to reopen. The owners shut the club down on June 1, about a week after a brawl took place in the club. Panama City Police charged five people for their involvement in the fight and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crash leaves 1 injured in Mary Esther

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to a crash in Mary Esther that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened Tuesday, June 21, at the intersection of Mary Esther and Hollywood Boulevard, according to a Facebook post from the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District. One car was hit to the lower […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WMBB

Extreme heat closes Panama City bridge

Editors note: The bridge has reopened. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bridge in Panama City was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of the scorching temperatures. “Due to heat expanding the metal in the Tarpon Dock Bridge, the roadway is closed to all traffic at this time. All traffic on East Beach Drive is being […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Downtown Pensacola nightclub permanently closed following shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pelican’s Nest, the downtown Pensacola nightclub where five people were shot early Saturday morning, has announced it has closed for good following the shooting. The nightclub had previously announced it would install metal detectors and implement other security measures after Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday the city was looking […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Destin, FL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Victims identified in Pensacola double homicide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department has identified the man and woman who died in the double homicide on Attucks Court in Pensacola. PPD identified the man as Cieric Parker, 24, and the woman as Dominique Bullard, 18. The shooting on Attucks Court took place on Wednesday, June 22 when officers found two people […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Caldwell
niceville.com

Eglin moving back to HPCon Bravo on Monday

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base will move back to Health Protection Condition Bravo on June 27, according to an announcement today by the base. Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, the 96th Test Wing commander, is directing Health Protection Condition Bravo due to the increased community transmission of COVID-19 across the local communities, according to the statement.
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The U S Coast Guard
WKRG News 5

2 arrested after trying to run from Mobile Police: Report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men have been arrested after trying to run from Mobile Police on Wednesday night, according to a department news release. MPD says around 7 p.m. their officer tried to stop a vehicle on West Clark and Next Street. The officer initiated both lights and sirens, but the driver didn’t stop […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Major crash shuts down I-10 westbound in Okaloosa County

UPDATE(7:50 a.m.) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 25 gallons of diesel was spilled on the roadway. A white Toyota 4runner rear-ended a white GMC Sierra in traffic. This collision occurred due to to traffic being at a standstill. Traffic was at a standstill due to an earlier crash further west on I-10. Serious injuries were […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
99.9 KTDY

Kids Break Into $8 Million Dollar Beach House, Throw House Party

A good time is on the minds of most of us anytime we point our vehicles in the direction of Fort Walton Beach Florida. The seaside community has a lot to offer vacationers and beach lovers alike. There are some amazing homes and amazing neighborhoods of multi-million dollar homes around Fort Walton as well. One of those homes is the subject of an investigation by Walton County Sheriff's Deputies.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

2022 sets hottest day record in Destin at 102

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service in Mobile confirmed 2022 has been a record-breaking year for Okaloosa County weather, record heat the WKRG First Alert Storm Team has been tracking all week. The hottest day in recorded history was June 18, 2022, at 102 degrees. NWS Mobile said the history of Destin and […]
DESTIN, FL
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy