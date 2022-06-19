Body of Shreveport City Marshal Found in Destin

Jude Walker

The body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. was found Saturday morning by a kayaker in Destin, Florida.

Caldwell had been missing since Thursday evening when he fell overboard from a boat while vacationing. He reportedly was reaching into the water to retrieve his hat when he lost his footing and fell in somewhere near Crab Island.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Caldwell was not wearing a lifejacket.

“The family and Marshal’s Office thanks the U.S. Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Destin Fire Department, and all the volunteers who searched for him,” the Marshal’s Office said in a statement late Saturday morning.

Marshal Caldwell has been in office since 2008. He has been in law enforcement for over 25 years -- five years with the Caddo Sheriff's Office, then becoming a deputy with the Shreveport City Marshal Office, then advancing to the elected position of City Marshal.

He was a member of the 100 Men of Shreveport and the Highland Outreach Ministries. Caldwell was an active member of the Lousiana City Marshals and City Constables Association and the National Constables and Marshals Association. He held the positions of President and Vice President of the Louisiana City Marshals and City Constables Association and the National Constables and Marhsals Association.

The 55-year-old Caldwell leaves behind four children.

