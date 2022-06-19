ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Update: Antioch man dies in fatal Bay Bridge crash; suspected DUI driver arrested

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkLI2_0gFazDQu00

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge.

The two-car collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m., when a 2007 Infiniti M45 sedan slowed down due to possible mechanical problems and was rear-ended by a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wreck occurred on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge just west of Treasure Island.

The man who died was in the rear seat of the Infiniti, along with another passenger, a 21-year-old man who was hospitalized with major injuries.

A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat also suffered major injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 22-year-old San Francisco woman, was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.

All lanes were temporarily closed on the bridge until about 4 a.m., when the far left lane reopened, CHP officials said. All lanes were open by 5:20 a.m.

Comments / 4

Michelle Turner
3d ago

So awful to know that he killed one of his friends.I hope those sitting on DUI charge waiting for court. Really sit with this like our Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Especially those who were lucky enough to get caught before he or she took a life. Whether you realize it or not God was putting that officer in your path before you took a life!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Manteca man dies after crashing into parked semi-truck

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said a 22-year-old Manteca man died after crashing and becoming trapped beneath a semi-truck. Police said multiple callers reported a crash at the intersection of Patterson Pass and Schulte roads around 4:40 p.m. According to police, the 22-year-old tried to turn but lost control.  The car then crashed into […]
TRACY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Violent Carjacking Leads to Arrests by Livermore Police

On June 20, 2022, around 8:50 p.m., Livermore Police responded to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred at the 3000 block of West Jack London Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who was practicing parking and driving his father’s gray Honda Odyssey. His father...
LIVERMORE, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Head-On Crash on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

The collision happened in the area of Vanden Road between the Leisure Town Road traffic circle and Cannon Road, between Vacaville and Fairfield. Preliminary investigations said that a driver failed to stay on track and crossed a double yellow line, crashing head-on into a car carrier. Eventually, first responders arrived...
FAIRFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Antioch, CA
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Antioch, CA
Accidents
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash on Paseo Padre Parkway and Thornton Avenue in Fremont

Officials in Fremont reported a crash on Thornton Avenue on June 18, 2022. The incident took place on Paseo Padre Parkway between Isherwood Way and Thornton Avenue, according to the Fremont Police Department. Details on the Crash on Thornton Avenue in Fremont. Fremont PD indicated in a preliminary report that...
FREMONT, CA
KCRA.com

Eastbound I-80 in Sacramento reopens after deadly crash, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Eastbound Interstate 80 lanes in Sacramento have reopened after a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on I-80 at El Camino Avenue, CHP said. A 79-year-old man died in the crash. Three of the lanes were blocked. It...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Bay Bridge#Traffic Accident#Infiniti#Nissan Frontier#The Upperdeck Of The#Kcbs Radio
FOX40

Woman killed in Rancho Cordova crash: Police

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died and a man was severely injured in a crash over the weekend in Rancho Cordova, police said.  The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Gold Country Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and said a car was found crashed into a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal shooting on SF Muni Metro train halts service at Castro; search on for suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that has shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations as they search for the suspect.The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but San Francisco police have yet to confirm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC10

Police investigate deadly shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Modesto Tuesday night, officials said. Few details about the incident are available at this time, but a Watch Commander for the Modesto Police Department confirmed with ABC10 that a shooting happened on the 500 block of Ramsey Drive around 9:20 p.m.
MODESTO, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to deadly alleged DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A San Mateo woman accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in connection to a deadly crash on Highway 58 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and other charges. Ayana Council, 27, is held without bail and due back in court July 1. A prosecutor said Council has two […]
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search continues for suspect in fatal SF Muni Metro shooting; Castro Station reopened

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday are searching for the gunman in fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations for hours.The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but at the time, San Francisco police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. A 22-year-old Antioch man lost his life after a suspected DUI crash that also caused injuries to four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge while authorities arrested a driver in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car collision was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge, just west of Treasure Island [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy