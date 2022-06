Thunderstorms could cause flooding in parts of central Pennsylvania on Wednesday. UPDATE: The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated it an Alert Day. "Heavy rain is possible as we head through the day today. We could get what we call, training of thunderstorms. That means thunderstorms hitting the same area over, and over again," said WGAL Meteorologist Ethan Huston. "We're going to get a squeeze play of a cold front coming in from the east and also from the west. That's what's going to keep the rain around as we head through the night."

