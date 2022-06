The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t the only marquee franchise to see their 2021-22 season go up in flames. The Brooklyn Nets went through their fair share of turmoil during the year, mostly involving Kyrie Irving, who missed half the season due to his unvaccinated status. Irving and the Nets would eventually land on a compromise that let him play away games, but it was too late as Brooklyn slipped to the seventh seed and were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

