Say Nevermind to Drakes "Honestly, Nevermind"

Image Property of OVO Sound

By Adam Capotorto

Drake surprised the world with his newest album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” which was released Friday, June 17, with little prior warning. However, this album seems to be lacking in the superstar artist’s usual delivery.

Drake is one of, if not the biggest name in the music industry, debuting his first album, “Thank Me Later,” back in 2010 and holding his position at the top of the music world with a white-knuckle grip ever since. He is the artist behind timeless classics such as “Marvin’s Room” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Drake’s discography is vast, and to his credit, though he is widely regarded as one of the greatest names in the game right now, he still approaches his musical projects with the hunger of someone who is still climbing to sit on the throne. However, “Honestly, Nevermind” misses the mark of the quality that the artist is known for.

In fact, the album is actually in a genre other than hip-hop/rap. According to iTunes, “Honestly, Nevermind” is a Dance album, which is a first for the artist’s discography. Although Drake has shown an impressive range in his over 10-year career, this new genre doesn’t quite seem to fit the artist. The beats on each track are rhythmic and characteristic of the Dance genre; however, mixed with Drake’s vocals and lyrics that often seem to take a melancholy stance, it creates an almost jarring listening experience. Of course, there are tracks that are an exception to this statement, such as “Sticky” and “Jimmy Cooks,” that deliver the fast-paced bass and lyrical delivery that make for a more standard sound from Drake. However, in totality, the album seems to suffer from being so drastically different from what Drake is known for.

“Honestly, Nevermind” in its own right is not a bad album, it has catchy beats that are enjoyable, and Drake’s sing-song delivery is still as impressive as it has been in any of his other projects. It is just simply so different from what is expected of him. Coupled with the surprise release of the album, it makes for an overall disappointing production from the multi-hit artist.

