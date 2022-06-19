ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Liverpool report: Reds prepared for Mo Salah exit as contract talks reach impasse

By Tom Hancock
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

Liverpool have reportedly accepted the possibility of Mo Salah leaving Anfield next summer.

The Egyptian star's future has been the subject of speculation for some time now, but it appears as though the Reds have resigned themselves to losing him when his contract runs out in  a year's time.

According to the Mirror , Liverpool feel they have taken negotiations with their man man over a new deal as far as they can without breaking their wage structure.

Salah - who joined the Reds from Roma five years ago - had reportedly been holding out for a salary-doubling £400,000 a week.

It's the same amount said to have been demanded by Sadio Mane - who Liverpool have just agreed to sell to Bayern Munich for an initial £27.5 million.

If Salah does move on at the end of 2022-23, there's no denying that it will mark the end of an era at Anfield.

But the Reds have shown time and time again with their recruitment that they're always thinking about the future - not least when it comes to their front line.

That much has been clear over the last six months with the acquisitions of Luis Diaz in January and marquee summer arrival Darwin Nunez - who signed from Benfica this week in a deal which could be worth a club-record £85 million.

Portugal U21 international Fabio Carvalho will also become a Liverpool player on 1 July after his contract at Fulham expires.

And even if next season is Salah's last for Jurgen Klopp's side, there should be no danger of him letting his standards slip; he is a model professional who always seems to be striving for the next level of greatness.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2
Followers
80
Post
118
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy