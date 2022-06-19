UPDATE: 62-year-old missing from Taliaferro County has been found
UPDATE, 06/20/2022, 6:16 P.M. – According to the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Tommy Harris has been found safe and sound.
TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 62-year-old.
Authorities say Tommy Harris was last seen Friday night on Raytown Road near Double Wells Road.
He wore blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, a black ball cap, and black shoes.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0