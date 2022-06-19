UPDATE: 62-year-old missing from Taliaferro County has been found

UPDATE, 06/20/2022, 6:16 P.M. – According to the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Tommy Harris has been found safe and sound.

TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 62-year-old.

Authorities say Tommy Harris was last seen Friday night on Raytown Road near Double Wells Road.

He wore blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, a black ball cap, and black shoes.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office.

