New Castle, NH

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said.

The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.

The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel.

Three passengers, as well as two dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. They were rescued by other boats.

The passengers, identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Despite efforts to save the yacht, it drifted into Maine waters and eventually sank about two hours after the 911 initial call, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Comments / 135

What, Me Worry?
2d ago

Wow, but the owner feels lucky, the yacht was to get repossessed the next day and then a Fire destroys it all, nothing left behind but insurance.

Reply(2)
28
Johny
2d ago

the boat was burning and the people thought what do we do when someone mentioned maybe we should jump off like the dogs did

Reply(5)
25
Uncle Fester 60
2d ago

Monday morning he will be contacting his Insurance Co. Is Hoarding Gasoline on his yacht illegal?🤔👌

Reply(1)
15
Boston 25 News WFXT

Yacht captain dies in Rhode Island to Bermuda race

HAMILTON, Bermuda — The captain of a boat competing in the Newport Bermuda Race died after he went overboard on the racecourse Sunday. Race officials say Colin Golder, of New Providence, N.J., went overboard about 325 miles from Bermuda. Golder was the captain of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop.
NEWPORT, RI
Hudson Valley Post

Sleeping Woman Survives Accident That Ruined Poughkeepsie, NY Bar

A woman was sleeping above a popular Poughkeepsie bar when the restaurant was destroyed by a tractor-trailer. On Monday just after 12 p.m., parts of Salt Point Turnpike were closed due to a serious accident. A tractor-trailer drove into Junior’s Lounge in Poughkeepsie on Salt Point Turnpike on Monday around noon. Junior's Lounge is a longtime Poughkeepsie sports bar and restaurant. The bar is popular in Dutchess County for its food, live music and karaoke nights.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS Boston

Andover man dies during cold and wet traverse through New Hampshire's White Mountains

BERLIN, N.H. – An Andover man died over the weekend after he was overcome by wet and cold conditions while hiking through New Hampshire's White Mountain range.New Hampshire Fish and Game said 53-year-old Xi Chen was attempting a Presidential Traverse, which is around 20 miles across each mountain in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains. Chen became severely hypothermic on the Gulfside Trail near Mt. Clay Saturday night into early Sunday morning, prompting what was described as a "high risk rescue" attempt. Fish and Game officials said Chen texted his wife around 6:30 p.m. to say he was cold...
ANDOVER, MA
catcountryjerseyshore.com

Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week. River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around 11:15 a.m. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.
RIVER VALE, NJ
