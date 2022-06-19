ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Burned in Crash on I-10 Westbound in Scott

By Bernadette Lee
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of Scott Fire Department

A one-vehicle crash happened Saturday afternoon on I-10 westbound that stalled traffic and ended up being pretty tough for the driver of a crane.

According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier it was a vehicle with a crane, and it was engulfed in flames.

Posted by Scott Fire Department on Saturday, June 18, 2022

A good samaritan from Texas stopped at the crash scene, helping the driver out of harm’s way. The driver had been injured by flames having second-degree burns on his arms, legs, and chest.

Sonnier says the good samaritan then drove away.

Posted by Scott Fire Department on Saturday, June 18, 2022

The victim was taken to the hospital. It took hours for the crash to be cleared up.

