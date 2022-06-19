MotoGP Germany live stream and how to watch the race for free

MotoGP returns to the Sachsenring this weekend for the 2022 German MotoGP. With Honda's Marc Marquez – unbeaten at the Sachsenring since 2013 – injured, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will be eyeing the top spot. Indonesians can watch Sunday's race live, free and with English language commentary on Trans7. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch a free MotoGP Germany live stream from abroad too.

MotoGP Germany live stream

Date: Sunday 19th June 2022

Start time: 1pm BST / 8am ET / 10pm AEST

FREE stream: Trans7 (Indonesia)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

UK stream: BT Sport

US stream: NBC / CNBC | Sling TV

Aus stream: Kayo Sports

The 10th round of the 2022 MotoGP championship is set to be a classic. With Sachsenring specialist Marc Marquez recovering from a fourth surgery on his right arm, MotoGP Germany is guaranteed its first new winner since 2013 .

Quartararo and Espargaro, currently first and second in the championship respectively, are favourites to put a stop to Marquez's run. Espargaro will arguably been keenest for victory after handing the Catalan MotoGP to his rival earlier this month.

Ducati is in the running for a podium in Germany too, with Enea Bastianini looking to come back strong from his retirement at Mugello a couple of weeks ago. The German MotoGP will also be Jack Miller's first race since confirming his move to KTM for 2023.

The weekend starts with Free Practice 1 at 8.55am BST on Friday, 17th June. Qualifying is from 1.10pm on Saturday, then it's the race on at 1pm on Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch a free MotoGP Germany live stream from wherever you are.

Watch the MotoGP Germany free live stream

In Indonesia, MotoGP fans can watch every race live and free on English language steaming service Trans7 .

The streaming service is only available within Indonesia. So, if you're an Indonesian stuck in the UK or elsewhere, you'll need to access Trans7 from from abroad using a VPN . Full details just below.

Watch a MotoGP Germany live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant MotoGP rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money. What's not to like?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for MotoGP Germany

Using a VPN to watch MotoGP Germany is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For MotoGP, you may wish to choose 'Indonesia' to access Trans7 .

3. Then head over to Trans7 on your browser or device and enjoy the free MotoGP Germany live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

US: MotoGP Germany live stream

In the USA, MotoGP is available to watch exclusively through NBC and CNBC.

Don't forget: Indonesians in the US can watch every race free on Trans7. Remember to use a VPN to access Trans7 when travelling away from home .

The option for US citizens is to watch on NBC and CNBC either on cable or through Sling TV, the cable replacement service. Subscription to the Sling Blue package costs $35 a month but new subscribers get 50% off their first month.

MotoGP Germany 50% off your first month of Sling TV

Catch the motorcycle racing and international soccer for less with this awesome deal. You can get your first month for half price. After that, it's the usual $35 a month. No contract. Cancel any time.

UK: MotoGP Germany live stream

MotoGP used to be available on ITV4 but it's now exclusive to BT Sport. Cordcutters can get instant access at a reasonable price thanks to the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month).

Remember: Indonesian fans can watch MotoGP races free on Trans7 with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN . Worth knowing if you're an Indonesian citizen abroad.

Australia: MotoGP Germany live stream

(Image credit: Kayo)

Aussies can watch every session of the German MotoGP, from Practice 1 onwards, with a Kayo Sports 14-day trial . Again, you'll need to use a use a VPN when travelling abroad.

MotoGP Germany 2022 full schedule

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST