Huntsville, AL

Sheriff honored for helping local church

WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Dennis Sharp was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. A UAH professor broke down what we can expect to come from...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Family of Tuscaloosa-native captured soldier says Russia makes erroneous claim

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Major new developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war that involves a Tuscaloosa man. You may recall the story; Alex Drueke of Tuscaloosa and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh of Hartselle, Alabama, left the United States to help train the Ukrainians to fight the war with Russia. Both men were captured by Russia and now reports are that Russia alleges the Geneva Convention does not apply to Drueke and Huynh.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

Four locations near Huntsville for newest COVID-19 vaccine age group

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Vaccine.gov there are only four locations in the WAFF viewing area that have appointments available for the newest COVID-19 vaccine age group. Three of the four locations are in Alabama while the fourth is in Fayetteville, Tennessee at the Lincoln County Health Department 1000...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
WAFF

Decision 2022: State House candidates continue campaign for runoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama House District Two Voters will choose between Jason Black and Ben Harrison on Tuesday. The district represents parts of limestone and Lauderdale counties. On Monday, both candidates made their final rounds of campaign calls hoping to reach as many voters as possible. Limestone County Commissioner...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
AL.com

North Alabama superintendent has died, school system says

Kevin Dukes, superintendent of Jackson County schools in northeast Alabama, has died. The school system announced his death on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. No cause of death was announced by the school system. “Our Superintendent, Mr. Kevin Dukes has passed,” the school system posted on Facebook. “He was loved...
WAFF

How political campaigns get your information and flood your phone with texts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many voters are getting political texts on their cell phones and this election cycle, one is stirring up controversy. Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski go head-to-head in this race for the 5th Congressional District House seat. On June 20, the night before the runoff, a text was sent out saying Donald Trump endorsed Wardynski.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Cullman Daily News

Andrew Sorrell Shatters Fundraising Record for State Auditor￼

(Muscle Shoals, AL) Today, Representative Andrew Sorrell announced he has more than doubled the previous fundraising record for State Auditor. “The response to my campaign has been overwhelming. We were humbled to receive almost 40% of the vote in the Republican Primary on May 24 th , and we look forward to a successful completion of this race tomorrow in the Runoff elections. Now, I am pleased to announce we have more than doubled the previous fundraising record for State Auditor by receiving $282,000 in contributions since we launched this campaign a year ago. The previous record was $133,000. Over 95% of the money has come from individuals and businesses, not Montgomery special interest groups and PACs.”
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville OPP seek help with robbery at Circle K

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario OPP are reporting a robbery early this morning, June 22, 2022, at the Circle K on Hanes Road. If you recognize this male or have any information to help catch him please call the #HuntsvilleOPP Detachment at 705-789-5551. Or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-310-1122. Don’t...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Health officials issue warning as Alabama’s heatwave continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama. Some summer camps are making adjustments to keep children safe and indoors. Cooling stations are also opening in Montgomery. Currently, Montgomery public libraries and community centers can be used as cooling stations to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Former Huntsville mayor and HHS principal suffers stroke

On Sunday, June 12, former Huntsville Mayor Terry Clarke was admitted to Huntsville Hospital with symptoms of a stroke. He was subsequently transferred to Toronto Western Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to sources. A spokesperson for the family said although the level of damage and outlook for a full...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Courtland Police Chief involved in crash

Ron Puckett was honored Saturday night for helping a local church rebuild after a recent vandal destroyed parts of the church. A UAH professor broke down what we can expect to come from the situation in Russia. New video surfaces of Alabamians in Russia. Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:00...
COURTLAND, AL
WKRG News 5

The Alabama Vote 2022: Latest on the runoff elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama’s 2022 primary runoff elections. All times are local (CT). 10:33 p.m. The Associated Press has declared a winner in the Democratic gubernatorial race. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers will take on incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in November’s general election. Flowers becomes the first African-American to ever win a […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama primary runoff election results 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Scroll down for the latest results of Alabama’s primary runoff election. The party nominations for five statewide offices and one congressional seat were on the ballot in Tuesday's primary runoff election in Alabama. Katie Britt and Mo Brooks battled for the GOP Senate nomination, with...
ALABAMA STATE

