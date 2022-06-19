Sheriff honored for helping local church

(Muscle Shoals, AL) Today, Representative Andrew Sorrell announced he has more than doubled the previous fundraising record for State Auditor. “The response to my campaign has been overwhelming. We were humbled to receive almost 40% of the vote in the Republican Primary on May 24 th , and we look forward to a successful completion of this race tomorrow in the Runoff elections. Now, I am pleased to announce we have more than doubled the previous fundraising record for State Auditor by receiving $282,000 in contributions since we launched this campaign a year ago. The previous record was $133,000. Over 95% of the money has come from individuals and businesses, not Montgomery special interest groups and PACs.”

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO