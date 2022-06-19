ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

GOP lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump says the former President will be hard to stop

 5 days ago
Retiring Republican Congressman Fred Upton discusses the Jan. 6...

Comments / 190

Edith Rodriguez
5d ago

Listen I used to be Democrat for many years but got tired of all the lies, selfishness, and communist agenda. I no longer believe in this party. They have failed America and it's people. When you see food shortages, burnt distribution centers, fires breaking out without explenation and high prices on gas this tells me that they are taking this country into communism and no one cares. They are blinded by the nicey, nicey appearance but behind the curtains they are are transpiring against freedom.

Reply(29)
65
M1980
4d ago

If anything it's helping Trump. Because once again it's showing just how much the Democrats and some Republicans don't want him in. Because he was shutting down there scam they have had for all these years. There's a revolution coming and it's going to be at the ballot box. Look at the primaries for a example of what's to come.

Reply
17
Terry Sutton
5d ago

If you are a real American they should change cult followers mind you win some you lose some, but come back another day not LIE, LIE, LIE knowing your hateful cult followers are uneducated he should be charged with taking advantage of the handicap.

Reply(6)
17
CNN

Exclusive: Retired Republican judge says January 6 was 'well-developed plan' by Trump to cling to power

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, a Republican who is testifying at Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, will provide a sharp condemnation of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, saying Trump and his allies "instigated" a war on democracy "so that he could cling to power," according to a written statement he intends to submit for the committee's record obtained exclusively by CNN.
POTUS
CNN

He's advised 4 different presidents. Hear what he thinks of Biden

David Gergen, who has worked in the White House for four different presidents, explains to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria where President Biden’s administration has gone wrong, and why he’s concerned about a possible rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.
POTUS
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
CNN

CNN

