John Quincy Adams Portrait

The Smithsonian Board of Regents announced that the search for sites for two new museums—the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum—will primarily focus on four locations. Each will be further evaluated by the Smithsonian and the engineering/architecture firm Ayers Saint Gross of Baltimore between now and the end of the year. The museums were authorized by Congress in December 2020. Since the passage of the legislation, the Smithsonian has undertaken an extensive site-selection analysis and thorough review of more than 25 sites. The legislation requires that the Smithsonian identify the two final locations by the end of 2022. The final decision on locations will be made by the Board of Regents.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO