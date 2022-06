A violent drug-user who murdered his partner’s three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of “horrendous” beatings has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.Birmingham Crown Court heard that the force used by Nathanial Pope on Kemarni Watson Darby was similar to that normally caused by a car crash.Convicted drug-dealer Pope, 32, was found guilty by a jury in April, following a five-month trial which heard that the little boy had 34 separate areas of external injuries.Kemarni’s mother, Alicia Watson, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing his...

