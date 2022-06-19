ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Remedy Band feat. Homer Flores On Drums - Sin City (Cover)

onenewspage.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomer Flores On Drums - Sin...

www.onenewspage.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
97ZOK

Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of us...
WGN News

New Kids On The Block honored at to St. Charles Wahlburgers

ST CHARLES, Ill. — The New Kids On The Block were back in Chicago this weekend — and made a stop in St. Charles for a ceremony in their honor. The boyband was presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles Saturday. Hundreds came to […]
indianaontap.com

Visiting Crown Beer Fest and Summer Sippin’ Lets Us Talk About Hard Decisions

Posted at 15:29h in Beer Releases, Craft Beer Festivals, Indy On Tap Featured News, Musings by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. Walter and I spent last Saturday at two craft beer festivals in northern Indiana, enjoying a beautiful day with great friends and great beers. The Crown Beer Fest in Crown Point was our first stop, which we then followed up with a visit to the Summer Sippin’ Craft Brew Fest in Plymouth. We had additional options – Corkscrew and Brew in Chesterton or the 7th Anniversary Party at Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City, but timing and gas prices put a limit on where we could easily go.
CROWN POINT, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homer#Laporte#Asian Fusion#Music#Drums Sin City
WNDU

Notre Dame announces season ticket packages for 2022 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Athletic Department has announced new ticket packages for the 2022 home football season. There will be a typical season ticket package, ensuring you a spot in the same seat for all six home games this year. There’s also the new Shamrock Pass...
NOTRE DAME, IN
michigancitylaporte.com

LaPorte County’s July 4th Festivities

Strike up the band! Light up the sky! It’s time to celebrate America’s 246th year! There’s no better place to mark everyone’s favorite summer holiday than in the heart of the U.S. – the Michigan City/LaPorte area of Northwest Indiana. Huge parades, spectacular fireworks, and more celebrations are on tap.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
onenewspage.co.uk

Life was not so easy

Watch VideoMany say that coming out as gay shouldn’t be that big of a deal. But for people like Chicago’s 15th ward alderman..
CHICAGO, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois article serves as a helpful guide for those looking for the best Chicago Steakhouses. If your planning a trip to the Windy City or perhaps have lived there your entire life, our goal is to present some of the best Steakhouses you can find in the legendary city of Chicago. Home to the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, and of course the Bulls, the city of Chicago and its suburbs stand as one of the most famous cities and locations in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Chicago: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Chicago is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe and personality. It’s a city with so much to explore and discover, whether you’re just visiting for the first time or you’re a native Chicagoan who’s looking for some new places to check out. The best part about this city is that it has something for everyone!
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Will South Shore rail project be ‘gold’ for northwest Indiana?

As dignitaries drove a ceremonial gold-painted spike into a section of railroad track Monday in Michigan City, it represented construction work now underway on the South Shore Double Track project. It also serves as a symbol of potential economic prosperity for the region. Officials say the $649 million effort could attract thousands of new residents as commuter times to and from Chicago are improved.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Former liquor store set to bring clothes, coffee, and fresh new haircuts in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is something that is sure to make you stop and stare; a new space for Black entrepreneurs is taking shape on the South Side of Chicago.Only on 2, Steven Graves spoke with the first owner opening shop. Nanette Tucker truly has a passion for reimagined fashion; making  plastic banners into mini briefcases; or her favorites, the reversable bucket hat.You can find it all at her boutique, Marie/Wesley, named after her mom and dad, located in Englewood, the home she works to beautify with her group Englewood Renaissance, bever fathoming a place for fashion in Englewood."I see...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Vintage car rally coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The world’s premiere vintage car rally took off from Rhode Island over the weekend. And on Wednesday, they’ll be arriving in South Bend!. The Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum will serve as a checkpoint for the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy