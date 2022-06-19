The Remedy Band feat. John Torgesen Jr. on Sound & James Jacobs on Lights

Posted at 15:29h in Beer Releases, Craft Beer Festivals, Indy On Tap Featured News, Musings by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. Walter and I spent last Saturday at two craft beer festivals in northern Indiana, enjoying a beautiful day with great friends and great beers. The Crown Beer Fest in Crown Point was our first stop, which we then followed up with a visit to the Summer Sippin’ Craft Brew Fest in Plymouth. We had additional options – Corkscrew and Brew in Chesterton or the 7th Anniversary Party at Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City, but timing and gas prices put a limit on where we could easily go.

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO