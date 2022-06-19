ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

The Remedy Band feat. John Torgesen Jr. on Sound & James Jacobs on Lights

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Torgesen Jr. on Sound &...

thelansingjournal.com

Chaka Khan and Trevor Noah headline updated Hard Rock Casino performance schedule through September

GARY, Ind. (June 20, 2022) – The next handful of months at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will see a wide variety of acts come to the venue’s three performance stages. As Free Country Music Fridays continue, Hard Rock will host Chaka Khan, Daughtry, Trevor Noah, and others. Council Oak Bar and Hard Rock Café performances are free. Hard Rock Live performances are ticketed.
CHICAGO, IL
iun.edu

Taking a Communications Degree to TV

IU Northwest alumna scores an Emmy nomination and a role at The CW. Lots of kids dream of being on TV one day, whether that’s acting in a new Netflix drama or broadcasting local news. For Ashley Howard, that dream has become a reality. Since graduating from IU Northwest...
GARY, IN
WGN News

New Kids On The Block honored at to St. Charles Wahlburgers

ST CHARLES, Ill. — The New Kids On The Block were back in Chicago this weekend — and made a stop in St. Charles for a ceremony in their honor. The boyband was presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles Saturday. Hundreds came to […]
indianaontap.com

Visiting Crown Beer Fest and Summer Sippin’ Lets Us Talk About Hard Decisions

Posted at 15:29h in Beer Releases, Craft Beer Festivals, Indy On Tap Featured News, Musings by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. Walter and I spent last Saturday at two craft beer festivals in northern Indiana, enjoying a beautiful day with great friends and great beers. The Crown Beer Fest in Crown Point was our first stop, which we then followed up with a visit to the Summer Sippin’ Craft Brew Fest in Plymouth. We had additional options – Corkscrew and Brew in Chesterton or the 7th Anniversary Party at Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City, but timing and gas prices put a limit on where we could easily go.
CROWN POINT, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
La Porte, IN
97ZOK

Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of us...
michigancitylaporte.com

LaPorte County’s July 4th Festivities

Strike up the band! Light up the sky! It’s time to celebrate America’s 246th year! There’s no better place to mark everyone’s favorite summer holiday than in the heart of the U.S. – the Michigan City/LaPorte area of Northwest Indiana. Huge parades, spectacular fireworks, and more celebrations are on tap.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

West Side Leadership Academy student co-authors book

Butterfly Dreamz Cocoon Club publishes third leadership journal to cultivate teen leaders. The “dream” of Butterfly Dreamz has become a reality through inspiring mentees like Regan Brandy, a rising junior at West Side Leadership Academy. This past weekend, more than a dozen teens from across the nation who are enrolled in the program gathered at the organization’s new headquarters, “Grandma’s House” at 4215 West 25th Ave. in Gary.
GARY, IN
onenewspage.co.uk

Life was not so easy

Watch VideoMany say that coming out as gay shouldn’t be that big of a deal. But for people like Chicago’s 15th ward alderman..
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

DuSable Museum to unveil new name, look ahead of Juneteenth celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) – After more than six decades, the DuSable Museum is ready to change its name ahead of its Juneteenth celebration.The "DuSable Museum of African American History", located at 740 E 56th Pl, is going to unveil a new name and a new visual identity.The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday. They are also offering free admission this weekend.The museum will host a community block party Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

“This is Gary” ﻿Transformational Events Kick off today, June 22nd! Community Invited to Get Involved!

“This is Gary,” a series of events designed to honor and raise awareness of the city’s greatness while continuing the process to transform its narrative, officially kicks off Wednesday, June 22nd! Collectively, these activities will capture the energy that will usher Gary into its new season. The events are scheduled to take place at various venues throughout the city from June 22 – 26, 2022. Tickets are still available.
GARY, IN
WNDU

Goshen barber celebrates 48 years in business

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a Goshen barber celebrated his 48th year cutting hair!. Doug Shaffer of Doug’s Sports Cut has been cutting, clipping, and combing hair for nearly fifty years. But his place is a lot more than just a barber shop. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake...
GOSHEN, IN
letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Will South Shore rail project be ‘gold’ for northwest Indiana?

As dignitaries drove a ceremonial gold-painted spike into a section of railroad track Monday in Michigan City, it represented construction work now underway on the South Shore Double Track project. It also serves as a symbol of potential economic prosperity for the region. Officials say the $649 million effort could attract thousands of new residents as commuter times to and from Chicago are improved.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Chicago: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Chicago is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe and personality. It’s a city with so much to explore and discover, whether you’re just visiting for the first time or you’re a native Chicagoan who’s looking for some new places to check out. The best part about this city is that it has something for everyone!
CHICAGO, IL

