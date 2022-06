It’s a date night for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! The famous couple sweetly smiled together at the June 20 Paramount+ UK Launch event in London and looked as in love as ever. Tim, 55, sweetly wrapped his arms around his wife and held her by the waist as they posed on the carpet. Faith, 54, donned a gorgeous ensemble consisting of a sparkly high-waisted dark gray pencil skirt and matching cropped blazer. The blazer was left open to reveal her sexy sheer lace bodysuit underneath. She finished the look with a pair of black heels and accessorized with dangling earrings. Her hair was brushed into soft, elegant curls and she wore a bright coral lipstick to add a pop of color.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO