England vs Barbarians: Eddie Jones' side prepare for Australia tour at Twickenham Stadium LIVE!

With Mauricio Pochettino set to depart Paris Saint-Germain, a ground-breaking data analysis team's in-depth review of the leading candidates to succeed him concluded Zinedine Zidane - not Jose Mourinho - should be the French club's first choice. The club, who are close to finalising the departure of head coach Pochettino,...
Liverpool fans have called on French interior minister Gerald Darmanin to resign after accusing him of lying over the chaos which marred the Champions League final at the Stade de France. Ted Morris, chairman of the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, painted a harrowing picture of events outside the Paris stadium...
Transgender athletes are unable to compete in women's international rugby league matches, including this year's World Cup, the sport's global governing body has announced. In a statement, the International Rugby League (IRL) said it would use the end-of-year event to help develop a "transwomen inclusion policy" for the future which "takes into consideration the unique characteristics of rugby league".
West Ham have completed the signing of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd. The Moroccan defender has signed a five-year contract with David Moyes' Hammers, in a deal that will cost the east Londoners around £30m, including add-ons. Transfer Centre - LIVE!. Premier League done deals. Aguerd is Moyes' first foray...
Brydon Carse believes he can be England's middle-overs enforcer in 50-over cricket ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India. Liam Plunkett fulfilled that role during Eoin Morgan's side's victory in the 2019 edition, operating at 90mph and testing opposition batters with his extra bounce, but England have now moved on from him.
Karolina Pliskova has shot down suggestions Serena Williams could be a contender at Wimbledon, saying it will be "super difficult for her no matter which kind of player she is". The 40-year-old caught the tennis world cold last Tuesday when she announced her intention to play the third major of...
In the latest of Sky Sports News' Leading the Lionesses series, Faye White discusses her journey to becoming England Women captain, explaining how she went from not playing regularly to winning a few caps and ultimately being handed the armband. White initially told Sky Sports News how her football career...
Kylian Mbappe has accused the French Football Federation's (FFF) president of denying the barrage of racist abuse that pushed him to consider quitting the French national team. Mbappe, who helped France to World Cup glory in Russia four years ago aged just 19, suffered racial abuse on social media last...
West Ham are set to bid in the region of £30m for Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The 20-year-old has been identified as West Ham's top striker target this summer. The club want to intensify their pursuit of the Albania international despite doubts over the future of Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.
Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of England's third ODI against the Netherlands due to a groin injury. The England skipper has endured a miserable series after falling for a second duck on Sunday, while he has been managing a groin problem having previously struggled with long-standing back and knee issues.
Jason Roy hit a 10th one-day international hundred as England romped to a 3-0 series whitewash of the Netherlands, chasing down 245 in just 30.1 overs to win the third and final ODI at Amstelveen. Roy cracked 15 boundaries in his unbeaten 101 off 86 deliveries, and Jos Buttler smashed...
With two weeks until the Women's Euros kicks off, the Lionesses faced the media at St George's Park, chatting squad selection, the upcoming tournament plus life inside the camp. Sky Sports News was front and centre on a busy afternoon to chat to all 23 players after Sarina Wiegman made...
A "quiet powerhouse" is the label one top sporting director tagged Marina Granovskaia with having heard about her negotiating prowess from a number of agents before experiencing it himself. Roman Abramovich's trusted lieutenant departs Chelsea, where she controlled day-to-day dealings and was their transfer chief, in what is a significant...
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are willing to take a £30m hit on Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly with both players available for cut-price transfers. Marina Granovskaia is set to leave Chelsea with a £20m bonus as new owner Todd Boehly...
Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson will lead Team England's athletics medal hopes at the Commonwealth Games. Heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson will defend the crown she won at the Gold Coast in 2018. The 29-year-old - who will also aim to retain her world title in Eugene next month - recovered from...
Chelsea and Inter Milan have reached agreement over a loan move for striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy. The 29-year-old is expected to undergo medical examinations next week ahead of his return to the San Siro. Only the final details of the deal need to be resolved before...
Clare were staring down the barrel of defeat with 15 minutes left on Saturday. There were several things going wrong for the Banner. Key players were failing to make any impact on the game. And when Ian Galvin hit the crossbar and Wexford found the net with the subsequent possession,...
Players will face an increased minimum stand-down period of 12 days in a significant concussion protocol change announced by World Rugby. Under new criteria, which is implemented in the global elite game from July 1, the vast majority of players diagnosed with concussion are set to miss their next match following the latest review of scientific evidence and rugby-specific research by World Rugby's 17-strong independent concussion working group.
Monaco have agreed a deal worth £15.5m (€18m) with Liverpool to sign Japan forward Takumi Minamino. The fee is an initial £12.9m (€15m) plus a further £2.6m (€3m) in add ons. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. Scottish Premiership transfers: Club...
Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have both expressed surprise at questions over Eoin Morgan's England future, with Test captain Stokes describing Morgan as a "phenomenal leader". Morgan has revolutionised England's white-ball fortunes and led them to a first 50-over World Cup crown in 2019, but he is without a half-century in one-day internationals and Twenty20s in almost a year.
