The Drives That Brought Me Closer to My Dad

By Laura Neilson
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
When I was 10 years old, my Aunt Janny told me a secret: “I asked your dad which of you he’d choose to be stuck with in a car for 24 hours,” she whispered conspiratorially. By “you,” she had meant me and my four other siblings. “And La,” she said, smacking...

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

